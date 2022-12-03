Two area athletes are continuing their softball careers at the junior college level.
Teutopolis' Danielle Sarchet and Newton's Kayla Kocher signed their National Letters of Intent to continue playing at Kaskaskia College and Olney Central College, respectively.
DANIELLE SARCHET
Sarchet finished her junior season with the Lady Shoes batting .291 with a .341 on-base percentage, a .417 slugging percentage, and a .759 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 23 hits, four doubles, three triples, drove in 15 runs, and scored 18 times in 27 games.
Sarchet was an Effingham Daily News All-Area Honorable Mention.
What Kaskaskia College head coach John Barnes liked about Sarchet more than anything else, though, was her versatility, among other traits.
"She can catch and play some outfield," Barnes said. "That versatility is very important at our level; there are a lot of things that she can do that she probably hasn't done. I'm going to turn her around and hit her left-handed, but she's very energetic; has a great personality."
Barnes also added that Sarchet would have a great chance to contribute right away.
"I think she'll have the opportunity to make an impact behind the plate," Barnes said. "We always need depth behind the plate, and then she has an outstanding arm to gun down runners at second, so we're looking forward to that."
Why Kaskaskia though?
Sarchet said the three biggest things toward her decision were the academics, the chemistry between her future teammates, and the coaching.
"Hearing the girls' experiences helped me make the decision," Sarchet said. "I look forward to further improving my knowledge of the game at the collegiate level."
Before she steps foot on campus, though, Sarchet hopes to help lead her Lady Shoes softball team far in the postseason.
She believes they have the talent to do so.
"I think our team this year has the potential to go far in the postseason. A state appearance would be wonderful," Sarchet said.
KAYLA KOCHER
Kocher finished her junior season with Newton pitching to a 2.13 earned run average and a 19-7 record in 144 innings. She struck out 151 batters and walked 40 during that time.
Kocher was the 2022 Effingham Daily News Softball Pitcher of the Year, an Effingham Daily News All-Area First Team selection, and a Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team selection. She helped lead her team to a regional championship and a near upset in the Class 2A Gillespie Sectional Semifinals against Freeburg.
This season, however, Kocher is hoping to finish that job of winning a sectional, among other things.
"Being a leader for my team," said Kocher on what she expects from herself during her senior year. "Being a senior and a pitcher means setting the tone for each game and the team."
That mindset will only help Kocher in college, too.
But, what Kocher is looking forward to more so, is the new challenges that lie ahead.
"The new experiences, continuing to grow as a player, and gaining a new softball family," Kocher said. "Also, the opportunity to come in and contribute right away."
"Being close to home is [also] a major plus," Kocher added. "Some kids want to move away as soon as possible, and there is nothing wrong with that, but for me, being able to play closer to home, surrounded by the support of friends and family, means a lot."
