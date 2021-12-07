Several area athletes put pen-to-paper in the past two weeks, signing their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
TRISTA MOORE
Neoga's Trista Moore signed to continue playing softball at Lake Land.
"Their team aspect is really good," said Moore on why she chose Lake Land. "They're basically a family, which I've always wanted in a team. That's what I'm looking forward to the most."
Moore finished her junior season with the Indians batting .429 (21-of-49) with six RBIs, eight walks, seven strikeouts, one double, 12 runs scored, and four stolen bases.
However, what Neoga head coach Micah Siebert believes she brings to the program is far more valuable than numbers.
"I don't think there are enough words to truly describe who she is as a person and as an athlete. To our team, she brings leadership; she brings spunk; she brings personality all over the place," Siebert said. "Through the season this year, she was probably one of our top role models on and off the field. She would be at every single practice, whether she had volleyball, basketball, three-a-days, school, what have you, and she was superb in the classroom. I think as a coach, especially as a coach who knows what colleges want, that is something that not every athlete gets, and Trista Moore utilized that and understood the assignment."
JULES HARDEN
St. Anthony's Jules Harden signed to continue her swimming career at Drury, where she plans to compete in sprinting events.
"It felt like home when I was there," said Harden on why she chose Drury. "I loved the coaches and how they coach, what they do, and what they're doing with their program. It's a smaller school and I wanted something a little quiet — nothing too big."
Harden finished her senior season by appearing at the state meet, where she finished 29th in the 100-yard freestyle and 27th in the 200-yard freestyle.
ALEX CIORNA
St. Anthony's Alex Ciorna signed to continue her swimming career at Long Island University.
"I chose LIU because it's in the city and I knew I wanted to go to a city," said Ciorna on why she chose Long Island University. "I knew I wanted a big team, a women's and men's team, and I loved it there. I think being a part of a team is such a big aspect."
Ciorna finished her senior season by appearing at the state meet, where she finished 27th in the 100-yard backstroke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.