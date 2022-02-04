Several local athletes inked their National Letter of Intent's to continue playing sports in college.
DANIEL LUCAS
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Daniel Lucas signed to continue his track and field career at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
The Hawkeyes are coming off of a Big Ten championship in 2020, where they won with 119 points — 36 points ahead of Ohio State, who finished second.
Lucas said that once he stepped foot on Iowa's campus, he said that it just "felt different."
"I went to a lot of different schools, but when I got to Iowa, just the feel of the campus, and the whole throws squad, it was different," Lucas said. "I felt the vibe, I guess."
Lucas will head into his senior season with the Bobcats as the defending state champion, in Class 1A, in the shot put. He won state last year with a throw of 16.76 meters.
"He's got an exceptional work ethic," CHBC head coach Clint Lorton said. "After practice, I'll come back through town, it's dark, and you can see him out there throwing. He's always working on something."
EMILY HALL
Dieterich's Emily Hall signed to continue playing volleyball at Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Illinois.
"Kim [Rahar] is a really good coach, and the campus was beautiful," said Hall on why she chose Kaskaskia.
Kaskaskaskia finished this past season 25-11 and 10-4 in their conference.
Hall finished her senior season with the Movin' Maroons with 126 kills, 34 aces, 24 blocks, 79 digs, and 11 assists.
She was an Effingham Daily News All-Area Honorable Mention, too.
"Losing Emily is going to be a big loss because she is such a good competitor," Dieterich co-head coach Nicole Flood said. "Volleyball was her whole life; she gave everything to volleyball. She brought awesome energy to the team, she was always positive, always looking to make herself better, and she played a good front-row."
QUAID SCHLANSER
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Quaid Schlanser signed to continue his baseball career at Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois.
"I went on a visit there and was impressed," Schlanser said. "The campus was nice, the facilities there were nice, and the team has been good the past few years."
Schlanser plays a significant role for the Bobcats.
Head coach Andrew Noble said that Schlanser plays shortstop, centerfield, and bats leadoff.
"He's been a consistent player for us for four years," Noble said. "He started as a freshman. He's been asked to do a lot. He's been great on the field and off the field. This is a kid that loves baseball; he works on his own to get better, and you can tell that, during the season, all his hard work is starting to pay off."
SAIGE CARR
Cumberland's Saige Carr signed to continue her softball career at Lincoln Land College.
Carr will join Altamont's Bailey Teasley next in 2022-2023. Both are teammates during the summer, too.
"She's just a great person, and we have a lot of fun together," said Carr of Teasley.
