Three local athletes recently signed on to continue playing sports in college.
CADE BUEHNERKEMPER
Teutopolis' Cade Buehnerkemper signed to continue playing baseball at Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois.
Greenville is a Division III school that plays in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC).
Greenville is currently 15-19 this season and 7-8 in the SLIAC.
Buehnerkemper will join North Clay's Luke Fleener — the older brother of Logan Fleener and son of Wooden Shoes head coach Justin Fleener — on the team next season.
XANDER MOSCHENROSE
Altamont's Xander Moschenrose signed to continue his track and field career at Judson University in Elgin, Illinois.
Judson is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school that competes in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC).
During the indoor season, Judson competed in seven events. The Eagles finished sixth at the SAU Invite in Davenport, Iowa; sixth in the Ripon College Invite in Ripon, Wisconsin, and fourth at the CCAC Championship in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
Judson has also competed in five outdoor events, but no results were available.
TATYANA DUCKWITZ
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City's Tatyana Duckwitz signed to continue playing volleyball at Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois.
Blackburn is a Division III school that plays in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC).
The Beavers finished last season with a 3-25 record and a 2-10 conference record.
Duckwitz joins Cumberland's Zoe Mitchell on the team.
