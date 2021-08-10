Newton sprinter Whitney Zumbahlen signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her track and field career at Eastern Illinois on Tuesday.
Zumbahlen qualified for the Class 1A state championships this past spring, where she had two top-10 finishes. She ran a leg for the 4x400-meter relay team, which finished third, and was sixth in the 400-meter dash, where she set a personal record at 1:00.18.
Overall, deciding on Eastern Illinois to further her education and athletic career was a no-brainer to Zumbahlen, who plans to run either the 200, 400, or 800-meter dashes.
“It’s close to home, so I always know I can come home if I need to because I love my family and friends here,” Zumbahlen said. “That’s always been a school I’ve been interested in, and I was going to transfer there anyway, so it worked out perfectly.”
The competitiveness within the Ohio Valley Conference — Eastern Illinois finished fourth at the conference championship meet in May — and the “family” feel with her soon-to-be teammates were also intriguing factors.
“I like the schools that they compete against, and I’ve talked to some of the team, and they seem like they’re very close with each other,” Zumbahlen said. “It seemed like a family.”
