Altamont's Bailey Teasley signed to continue her softball career at Lincoln Land on Nov. 18, 2021.
"I'm super excited with my decision because the location was great, how far it was from home, they've got good programs that I was looking into, and they have a good undecided program," Teasley said.
During the spring, Teasley pitched 129 2/3 innings for the Lady Indians, allowing 153 hits, 105 runs — 62 earned — and striking out 181 batters while walking 39.
Overall, the feeling was mutual. Teasley loved the idea of attending Lincoln Land and head coach Rachel Wisner loved the idea of having her join the team.
"Bailey is a kid that flew under the radar. She has great movement with her pitches with a pop of speed that will make her successful at the JUCO level," Wisner said. "Since I'm from the southeast part of the state, I like recruiting from the area because the kids know how to work hard down there and they put in the extra work."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.