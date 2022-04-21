South Central's Halle Smith recently signed to continue her volleyball career at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
"I chose to play volleyball at Illinois Wesleyan because I've grown up there, and it's kind of like home," said Smith, the goddaughter of Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith. "I love it there. I love all of the people, the staff, the administration, the students, and everyone; it's awesome, and when I'm there, I feel like it's my home and where I can thrive for the next four years."
The Titans compete in NCAA Division III and the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW).
Last season, Illinois Wesleyan finished with a 19-13 overall record and a 7-1 mark in the CCIW.
The Titans won their conference tournament after defeating Millikin in the semifinals (25-14, 25-19, 25-20) and Carthage in the championship match (25-21, 25-11, 25-22) to earn a bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament, where they ultimately fell to Northwestern, Minn., in the first round (20-25, 15-25, 30-32).
Kim Nelson-Brown is the head coach of the Wesleyan volleyball team. She has been the head coach for 26 years, compiling a record of 526-376 during her time on the campus.
Overall, Lady Cougars head coach Megan Murphree is happy to see Smith continuing her career.
"I'm very excited. She's been working hard at this for a long time, so very well-deserved," Murphree said. "It's great when kids who move on to the next level get a ceremony. It's a nice conclusion to her career here and a nice gateway into the next step."
Murphree isn't the only coach to feel that same way, though.
Smith's head club coach of Rapid Fire, Lisa Peifer, also shared the same sentiment.
"She is the ultimate student-athlete," Peifer said. "She's such a hard worker and leads by example. You can't ask for anything more from any athlete; Wesleyan is getting a good one."
