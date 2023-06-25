EFFINGHAM — Athletes from St. Anthony, North Clay, Teutopolis and Altamont signed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level over the last few weeks.
Below is where each athlete is attending.
MICHAEL MARTELLI
St. Anthony golfer Michael Martelli is continuing his career at Quincy University.
The transition to the campus won’t feel out-of-place for the state champion, though.
“My two older brothers went to Quincy and growing up, I liked it,” Martelli said. “It’s a nice campus and a beautiful town. The coach texted me and I went and checked it out and loved it.”
Martelli said that he feels “blessed” to be able to continue playing the sport he loves.
“I love it so much and am blessed to keep practicing every day and go out and play tournaments competitively,” he said.
Martelli finished this past season for the Bulldogs with a 78.2 scoring average in 18-hole events, earning him a spot on the Effingham Daily News All-Area Boys Golf First Team.
Overall, Martelli thanks St. Anthony head coach Phil Zaccari for everything he has taught him.
“Coach Z has taught me everything I know. He’s been there since Day 1 when I was really little,” Martelli said.
“When I first saw Michael, he was a fifth-grader,” Zaccari added. “He had a big, funky swing and would hit the ball and we wouldn’t know where it went. Then he gradually kept working to the point where we got to senior year and he became one of our leaders.”
LOGAN FLEENER AND ALEX BOOSE
North Clay basketball players Logan Fleener and Alex Boose are continuing their careers at Illinois College in Jacksonville.
“It was a blessing to play with him for the last eight years; four more is incredible,” Boose said. “Continuing with him after high school is going to be awesome.”
“It’s super exciting,” Fleener added. “That’s my childhood best friend, so to play another four years with him; we didn’t even plan on it and to make it happen is special.”
Fleener finished this past season averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
Fleener was named the National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player and was named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team, the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team and was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention.
Fleener said that he felt relieved when his decision was made.
He also added three things that he will take away the most from playing under Cardinals’ head coach Josh Zink.
“He’s taught me to be respectful, give my best and work hard,” Fleener said. “Those qualities he’s taught me have bled through me and he’s a pretty intense guy, so practices aren’t easy; he’s prepared us well for the next level.”
Boose said that Zink brought up the interest the Blueboys’ coaching staff had for both of them.
“Zink let us know that they were interested and we got a hold of them,” Boose said. “We set up a visit and we both went together and it was a great time.”
Boose finished this past season averaging 14.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Boose earned a spot on the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team, the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team and the Effingham Daily News All-Area Third Team.
Zink said he’s excited for both of them, as they are the first two players under his watch to continue playing basketball in college.
“I’m super excited for the opportunities in front of them,” Zink said. “To be able to play at the next level with a teammate you’re used to playing with and knowing that when you battle things, he’s right there to help you too; I’m super excited.”
JAMES NIEBRUGGE
Teutopolis basketball player James Niebrugge is continuing his career at Lake Land College.
Niebrugge was a sparkplug for a Wooden Shoes team that finished third in Class 2A. He averaged 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game and shot 51.5 percent from the floor.
Nieburgge was the Effingham Daily News Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year and is looking to bring that defensive prowess to the court for the Lakers this winter.
“It’s nice that it’s close to home,” Niebrugge said. “People I know can watch and there are many things to look forward to. The biggest part of going onto the next level is you got to get better and this will be a good challenge for me to get to where I need to be to be a factor for their team.”
KEINON EIRHART
Altamont baseball player Keinon Eirhart is continuing his career at Greenville University.
“I just wanted to go to the place where there’s the most help I can get,” Eirhart said. “I want to develop as a player in my four years.”
Eirhart finished this past season for the Indians batting .326 with a .404 on-base percentage, a .489 slugging percentage and an .893 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 30 RBIs and scored 22 runs.
“What aren’t we going to miss?” Altamont head coach Alan Whitt said. “Very rarely do you find a kid that works that hard and has that much talent; he coaches himself so well and knows his swing so well and when he felt something, he knew it and could fix it before I could tell him what he was seeing.”
