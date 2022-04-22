Cowden-Herrick Beecher City athlete Jadon Robertson signed to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Wednesday.
Robertson becomes the second Bobcat athlete to sign to a Division I school, joining Daniel Lucas, who is heading to the University of Iowa.
"They called one day because I used to run for Vipers. They gave me a call, and after that, we set up a date; I went down there and liked it a lot," Robertson said. "Then, after that, she sent me a scholarship not long after that."
Robertson said that one reason the coaches liked him a lot was the fact that he could compete in multiple events. He has competed in the 400-meter dash, the 110-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles, the high jump, and the long jump this year. He is currently in a tie for 15th nationally in the high jump, according to the AthleticNet website, with a leap of 6-feet-10-inches, which he set at a meet with Brownstown St. Elmo, Altamont, Teutopolis, and Dieterich on April 12.
Robertson isn't the only one pleased with his decision to further his athletic career, though; his coaches are also in that same boat.
"Anytime you got a guy working hard, you want to see that," assistant track and field coach Andy Nohren said. "When you have seniors, sometimes they have to plateau and then learn to battle through where you get stuck doing the same thing. Right now, he's getting better and better, so that's exciting because it keeps you engaged."
