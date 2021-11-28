Effingham's Brayden Pals signed to continue playing baseball at Lake Land on Friday, Nov. 19, with head coach Julio Godinez being the main reason why.
"I like that [Godinez] knows a lot about pitching and he also used to coach at EIU," said Pals on what attracted him to the Lakers' baseball program. "He was a Divison-I, big-time coach, and he chose to go to Lake Land and I think it will be a good experience for me to get that coaching at that level."
Besides his background, Pals believes that Godinez will work with him on his mechanics, which he believes is the biggest area of improvement for him.
"I think, for me, it's mostly strength. [Godinez] knows what workouts to do and, for my mechanics, I feel like he also knows a lot," Pals said. "He's already told me some stuff about my mechanics that I could fix. I think I can develop a lot in the first two years."
During the spring, Pals pitched 25 2/3 innings, allowing 23 hits and 20 runs — 11 earned — while striking out 26 batters and walking 22, and looks to be a potent weapon for the Hearts in 2022.
"He threw some of those second games for us this past season in the conference and I think he's going to have a huge impact on the mound for us this year," Effingham head coach Curran McNeely said.
