Newton’s Brooke Johnson and Jenna Ochs signed to continue their volleyball careers in college.
Johnson signed to Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Illinois, while Ochs signed to Illinois Central College in East Peoria.
“I wanted to stay close to home, and Frontier was a good fit for that,” said Johnson on why she chose the Bobcats. “They’re a good school, and I love the coaching.”
“I loved the environment,” said Ochs on why she chose to play for the Cougars. “I met with the coaches and some of the girls, and instantly, I knew this was where I wanted to be. The competition level is what I wanted. I wanted to see the level change from high school to college, and ICC offered that.”
On the court, Lady Eagles’ head coach Jill Kistner knows the impact that she is losing.
Johnson ended her senior season with 194 kills, 45 aces, and 287 digs.
“Brooke is a six-rotation volleyball player, and those are hard to come by,” Kistner said. “She does a little bit of everything. Her ball control is probably the best in the gym, and that’s something that maybe the crowd doesn’t notice every night, but she makes everything better. Her touch always makes a wild ball more in control. She knows how to hit around blocks. When you play all the way around, you do a little bit of everything. She has good hands as a setter, as well, so when she has to take a second ball when we go out-of-system, she’s great at that, too.”
As for Ochs, she ended her season with 181 kills, 50 aces, and 36 blocks.
“Jenna has been playing for me since the seventh grade. Her energy is unmatched, unlike anybody I’ve ever coached in my entire career,” Kistner said. “We are family friends, we go to church together, and we’re related. I love the girl. We’re going to miss her. Her work ethic is so good for the program. She’s a role model, and it’s all of the other things. It’s her characteristics, she’s honest, she’s caring, she’s humble, and those things are what’s going to take her in life.”
Both individuals helped lead Newton to a 30-7 record and a Little Illini Conference championship, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.