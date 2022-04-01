Effingham senior Joe Matteson signed his National Letter of Intent Tuesday to continue playing baseball at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois.
Matteson is the starting catcher for the Hearts — who are 3-1 this season — and said that joining the Lakers was always his goal.
“I know everyone down there. There’s a lot of players from my travel team, and I know three or four guys that went there, and they’ve had nothing but good reviews,” Matteson said.
However, that wasn’t his only goal.
By signing to Lake Land, Matteson now has the opportunity to play collegiate baseball, something that he said he’s dreamt about since he was in the third grade when he first suited up for his travel team, the Effingham Heaters.
Additionally, once he steps foot on the campus, Matteson will also have an opportunity to compete for playing time right away.
The Lakers boast four catchers on the roster — two of which will graduate this spring.
“I know Coach Julio [Godinez] talked to me around October-November. He told me that we only had one other catcher in the class above me, and I knew that catcher was a big need at Lake Land,” Matteson said.
