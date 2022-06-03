Effingham’s Grace Bushur signed her National Letter of Intent to continue playing softball at Parkland College.
Parkland is in Champaign. The Cobras finished this past season with a 39-21 record and a 19-5 record in their conference.
Head coach Kristi Paulson said that Bushur brings a lot to the table.
“From a culture standpoint, I like her positive attitude and her leadership abilities that we’ve seen on the field,” Paulson said. “From a softball standpoint, her athleticism, speed, and versatility, I think she will make a great addition to our 2023 class.”
Paulson added that Bushur fits in with how she recruits, too.
“We tend to recruit up the middle, so catchers, pitchers, shortstops, and speed in the outfield,” Paulson said. “We’re looking for athletes who can play multiple positions and help us in all aspects.”
As for Bushur, who wasn’t originally planning on playing softball in college, she said that this past season changed her mind.
“At the beginning of the whole softball season, the plan was to go to Lake Land and study agriculture, but slowly through senior year, as I started to continue playing, I realized I wasn’t ready to be done with the sport,” Bushur said. “There’s still that fire in there, and I felt that if I still had the love for the sport, I couldn’t give up on it. So, Parkland got a hold of me, we communicated, and I went and saw the campus, and I instantly fell in love with the coaches, the campus, and the girls. Everything fit right. It was perfect.”
Bushur will join Teutopolis’ Tia Probst and soon-to-be sophomores Jaidi Davis and Emma Hardiek on the team next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.