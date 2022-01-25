Cumberland’s Zoe Mitchell signed to play softball and volleyball at Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois, on Friday, January 14.
“I loved the coaches and the atmosphere,” Mitchell said.
The Beavers are a Division-III school participating in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Last season, the volleyball team finished 3-25 and 2-10 in the league, while the softball team finished 4-17 and 3-9 against conference foes.
