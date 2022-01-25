IMG_9112

Cumberland’s Zoe Mitchell (center) signed her National Letter of Intent to continue playing softball and volleyball at Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois. PICTURED (L-R) are Shane Mitchell (father), Zoe Mitchell, and Carole Mitchell (mother).

 Alex Wallner

Daily News

Cumberland’s Zoe Mitchell signed to play softball and volleyball at Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois, on Friday, January 14.

“I loved the coaches and the atmosphere,” Mitchell said.

The Beavers are a Division-III school participating in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Last season, the volleyball team finished 3-25 and 2-10 in the league, while the softball team finished 4-17 and 3-9 against conference foes.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 217-347-7151 ext. 124 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.

Tags

Trending Video