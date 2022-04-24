Cumberland libero Ivy Ayers recently signed to continue her volleyball career at Lake Land College in Mattoon.
“The environment and I liked the coach when I met with her, and the team culture seemed strong, and it seemed like something that I wanted to be a part of,” said Ayers on why she chose Lake Land.
Ayers is the second area volleyball player to join the Lady Lakers. She will play with Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg hitter Brianna Hewing starting in the fall.
Ayers helped lead the Lady Pirates to a 29-8 record, a regional championship, and one win away from a sectional crown in 2021.
She finished the season with 409 digs and averaged nearly five digs per set and 11.1 digs per match. She became Cumberland’s all-time digs leader during the year, as well.
Ayers now joins a team that finished the 2021 season with a 14-23 record and a 7-7 conference record.
