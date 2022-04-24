Ivy Ayers

Cumberland’s Ivy Ayers signed her National Letter of Intent to continue playing volleyball at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois, on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Cumberland High School, in Toledo, Illinois.

 Alex Wallner | Daily News

Cumberland libero Ivy Ayers recently signed to continue her volleyball career at Lake Land College in Mattoon.

“The environment and I liked the coach when I met with her, and the team culture seemed strong, and it seemed like something that I wanted to be a part of,” said Ayers on why she chose Lake Land.

Ayers is the second area volleyball player to join the Lady Lakers. She will play with Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg hitter Brianna Hewing starting in the fall.

Ayers helped lead the Lady Pirates to a 29-8 record, a regional championship, and one win away from a sectional crown in 2021.

She finished the season with 409 digs and averaged nearly five digs per set and 11.1 digs per match. She became Cumberland’s all-time digs leader during the year, as well.

Ayers now joins a team that finished the 2021 season with a 14-23 record and a 7-7 conference record.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 217-347-7151 ext. 124 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.

Tags

Trending Video