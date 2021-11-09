Altamont senior Ellie McManaway signed her National Letter of Intent to continue playing volleyball at John A. Logan College Monday.
“When I was looking for a school, I wanted to pick somewhere that was close to home,” McManaway said. “I also wanted to pick somewhere with a good program and I had some friends that went there and I heard that they had a really good program. I wanted to be involved with that.”
McManaway finished her senior season with 311 digs, 28 blocks, 415 assists, and 203 kills. She ended her final year of high school volleyball with more digs and kills than in 2019 — her last full season. She had 124 digs and 78 kills that year.
“It was a really easy fit for us with Ellie,” Vols head coach Bill Burnside said. “As a setter, she’s a really good athlete. You don’t always get the best athletes as setters, so it’s really exciting to have somebody that can play all the way around, play in the front row, do a good job on defense and also have the best set of hands we’ve seen in a while, too. It was a no-brainer for us. She’s a great fit for our program.”
However, setting up her hitters is still her best attribute.
McManaway leaves the Lady Indians’ volleyball program as the all-time leader in assists with 2,034. She totaled 833 assists over the past two years.
“I think my capability to be able to read the court while I’m playing on the other side. When I’m setting, I can still look out of my peripherals and see the other sides of the court. Then, also, getting along with all of the hitters and what set best suits them.”
In addition to her play, McManaway said she would also bring the leadership qualities that she’s learned, be it in high school or club. She plays for RapidFire Volleyball Club out of Shelbyville and gives them a lot of credit for her advancement.
“I’ve played with them since I’ve been in sixth grade,” McManaway said. “From sixth grade on, they’ve helped me with the basics of volleyball. After I learned the basics, they helped me with the skills and the little details that have helped me become the setter that I am today.”
