NEOGA — Sydney Hakman and Sydney Richards may be starting their careers as college basketball players soon, but that didn’t stop the duo from helping the next generation of Neoga Indians.
The former Neoga standouts created a basketball camp for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders to attend earlier in the summer.
“I really like coaching,” Hakman said. “I have coached summer ball sometimes and it’s been really fun. So one day, I just thought about having a camp every week and couldn’t stop thinking about it.”
Hakman added that the interest wasn’t there initially but grew over time.
“It wasn’t until the last minute,” Hakman said. “At first, we only had two girls signed up and then I started getting letters in the mail with checks in them, saying their kid wanted to join and I’ve had parents text me, saying, ‘Thank you so much for doing this. They’re very excited.’”
The camp was broken into two days each week.
Fifth and sixth graders met on Tuesday and seventh and eighth graders on Wednesday.
Hakman said that was the most challenging part.
“That was the most difficult part, honestly, because I wasn’t sure how many kids we would have,” she said. “I didn’t know whether to put them all together, but I didn’t want to have too many people.
“Our smaller group works better because we get more individual one-on-one time, but having 13 girls in the first group also helps a lot because they can learn how to work together.”
The recent success that Neoga has had also played a role in the increased numbers.
Hakman mentioned that the younger group looks up to them because of what they have witnessed over the past two seasons.
“They think we’re famous; half of them think we’re famous, which is pretty great,” she said.
While it is enjoyable for everyone to learn from a pair of great players, Hakman also noted that work comes with it.
For Hakman, she teaches more about the defensive side of the floor and agility work.
Hakman earned the 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Small Schools Defensive Player of the Year this past season and said agility played a significant role in that.
“I focus on more defense and agility. Agility taught me how to get my feet quick and you can tell a lot of these girls never do agility, so that’s important when it comes to being a good defender,” Hakman said.
As for Richards, she focuses on the scoring and ball-handling part of the game.
“We want to hit form shooting because it’s so detrimental,” Richards added. “I want to focus on them using the backboard and learning where to place the ball. We make shooting drills with the younger girls a lot more focused on their fundamentals because we know the older girls can pick it up faster.
“We also want to hit ball-handling. Ball handling is a huge thing that needs to be learned whether you’re short or tall, so learning how to work with the ball is very important for us.”
Though each individual has their own specific areas of expertise, both have one common goal, as well.
“We talk about working together and working with your teammates and then just doing your own job, so those are the big aspects we teach,” Hakman said. “What really matters is that we are all coming together with everyone else.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.