Josh McDevitt put one fist in the air after his team put the finishing touches on an otherwise dominant showing in Game 1 of the baseball City Series Wednesday.
The Missouri baseball commit was marvelous on the bump for the Hearts, throwing seven innings, and allowing two hits, no runs, and two walks with six strikeouts in Effingham's 4-0 win over their crosstown rivals at Paul Smith Field.
"I felt good the first couple of innings," McDevitt said. "Then, in the middle of the game, I thought that I lost my groove a little bit; I struggled to find the strike zone a little bit, but just kept competing, trusted my stuff, and in the later innings, I got some more momentum, and I was able to throw strikes."
McDevitt also didn't need much run support but got it anyway.
Effingham tallied the first run in the first inning before adding three more insurance runs in the top of the sixth.
Kaiden Nichols started the first by reaching on an error by the St. Anthony shortstop.
A sacrifice bunt by Gauge Massey then pushed Nichols to second before John Harper plated the first run with an RBI single, leading to Nichols getting greeted by his teammates on the first base side of the field.
McDevitt then sent down the Bulldogs lineup in order before Eli Levitt did the same in the top of the second.
The first baserunner for St. Anthony didn't come until the fifth man up to the plate, when catcher Angelo Mendella drew a walk, before getting forced out at second just one batter later.
Connor Roepke got the first hit for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the third after taking the second offering from McDevitt to the opposite side. However, a groundout and flyout followed to end the inning with barely any damage done before the Hearts got their second leadoff man on in the top of the fourth after Quest Hull hit a single up the middle.
Nothing came of that base hit, though, as Max Hardiek flew out, Joe Matteson laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Hull to second, and Camden Raddatz flew out to retire the side.
Overall, with how McDevitt was working, it almost seemed as if one run would be enough, despite head coach Curran McNeely wanting a little less stress off his ace, which he got it in the sixth.
Three-straight singles opened the inning.
Massey started with a single before Harper added another that pushed Massey to second.
Hull then followed that with another single that plated Massey and pushed Harper to third before Hull stole second base during Hardiek's at-bat, and Harper scored after Hardiek grounded into a fielder's choice to make it 3-0. Hull then tallied the fourth and final run after an error on the Bulldogs' shortstop before St. Anthony got out of the inning.
"We finally got a guy on base, and we were able to push the issue," said McNeely on his team's aggressive sixth frame. "We were a little aggressive, and it paid off for us."
McDevitt then completed his gem by striking out Hatton, catching Mendella — who drew a walk — stealing at second, and getting Brock Fearday to ground out.
After the game, McNeely said that he couldn't be more proud of his group for battling.
"We put it together in all aspects of the game," McNeely said. "I thought our hitters did a pretty good job in the box. We struggled there in the middle, but getting that one run early and putting the pressure on them a little bit and finding a way to get three in late becomes a little less stressful."
