Maddie Kibler felt like a lot got lifted off her shoulders following her performance Thursday afternoon.
The sophomore catcher finished with two hits in St. Anthony's 11-7 win over Effingham in Game 2 of the softball City Series at Effingham High School. Both of Kibler's hits were for extra bases, as she hit a grand slam home run in the top of the fourth and a double in the top of the sixth.
“Yesterday was a struggle for me. I didn’t get a hit yesterday, and I’ve been in a slump lately, and so I think this is what I needed to get myself going,” Kibler said.
Maddie's grand slam would also help break open, what was, a 2-1 Effingham lead at the beginning of the fourth frame, as the Bulldogs scored eight runs in the inning to burst out in front, 9-2.
Anna Faber started the inning by drawing a walk.
Abbi Hatton then hit a single up the middle before a sacrifice bunt by Grace Karolewicz pushed both runners to third and second, respectively.
Cameran Rios would then follow that up by putting St. Anthony on top with a two-run single that made it 3-2, with the hits only continuing to pile on after that.
After the Rios single, Addie Wernsing would push her across on an RBI double to make it 4-2 before a single from Hailey Niebrugge and a walk to Lucy Fearday led to Maddie’s blast.
Maddie wasn’t the only Kibler to circle the bases, though.
Twin sister Sydney did the same thing two pitches later to make the score after 4 1/2 innings.
“I knew she was going to throw me inside because this game and last game – she was jamming me inside – and I’ve been struggling with that,” Sydney said. “I think she missed her spot a little bit, and it was a little bit down the middle, but I just took advantage of it.”
However, even though the Hearts ended the half-inning behind by seven runs, they still managed to show zero quit.
Effingham scored once in the fourth and four times in the sixth to cut the deficit to four.
Jennifer Jamison started the fourth inning by getting hit by a pitch.
Jamison then advanced to second after a wild pitch before a Tori Budde groundout pushed her to third base, and a Saige Althoff groundout allowed her to score to make it 9-3.
Mya Harvey then followed that up by reaching on a base hit before Sawyer Althoff reached after an error on the St. Anthony first baseman.
Bulldogs’ hurler Lucy Fearday would escape the jam, though, by getting Grace Bushur to line out to center field to end the inning.
Then, after a scoreless fifth inning, St. Anthony’s offense would pick up right where they left off with a two-run top of the sixth to make it 11-3.
Maddie kick-started the rally with her two-out double before Adysen Rios courtesy ran for her and scored one batter later after an RBI single by Sydney Kibler.
Sydney would advance to second on the play after the throw came to home plate before Kenzie Kabbes courtesy ran for her and also scored after back-to-back wild pitches with Anna Faber at the plate.
The Hearts would then respond in the bottom half of the frame when Budde led off with a walk, Saige Althoff hit a single, and Bushur plated both on an RBI double three batters later to make it 11-5.
Daelyn Dunston followed that with a single of her own before Bushur scored after an error on the St. Anthony first baseman. Dunston also advanced to second base on the play before stealing third base and then scoring on an RBI single by Abby Cunningham to make the final score.
