Colton Fearday wasn’t going to let his last City Series end with a sweep.
The senior was three batters shy of perfection, tossing a no-hitter in St. Anthony’s 11-0, five-inning win over Effingham in Game 3 of the annual event.
"We needed that tonight," St. Anthony head coach Tony Kreke said. "When the team was running on fumes, we needed a guy to step up and be the guy to go out, grab the ball, and do what he does. He was able to settle in there in the first inning and got us a good shutdown."
Fearday also got help from his offense after back-to-back silent performances in the first two games.
Eli Levitt started the scoring with a solo home run in the bottom of the first.
"We haven't had a lead for a few games, for quite a few innings, so it was nice to finally have that lead."
Brody Niebrugge then scored after an error on the Hearts’ second baseman before Angelo Mendella hit a three-run triple to make it 5-0 in the second.
Connor Roepke then started the home half of the third with a base hit before a groundout from Eli Link pushed him to second. Roepke later scored after an RBI single by Niebrugge to make it 6-0.
St. Anthony ended up scoring runs in every inning it played, ending the game with a five-spot in the bottom of the fourth.
Mendella started the fourth with a single before Brock Fearday hit a base hit himself that pushed Mendella to third. Roepke then followed that with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Mendella to make it 7-0.
Max Koenig then plated the eighth run of the contest on an RBI single to score Brock Fearday before a walk to Beau Adams loaded the bases for Colton Fearday, who belted a double that cleared the stations to make the final tally.
"We chased a pretty darn good pitcher there, with Brayden Pals," Kreke said. "He's going to college for a reason, and we were able to jump on him there early, got him rattled, and that's the offense that we know we can do. Our guys were pretty stressed out the first two games; a lot of pressure, but tonight we seemed relaxed, and I think we were able to rise to that pressure and be able to adjust to it."
UP NEXT
St. Anthony returns to the field Wednesday against either sixth-seeded Cowden-Herrick Beecher City or 10th-seeded Ramsey at 4:30 p.m. at Altamont High School in a semifinal of the Class 1A Regional Tournament. The Bulldogs earned the No. 2 seed.
As for Effingham, the Hearts return to the field Tuesday against Highland at 4:15 p.m. at Evergreen Hollow Park.
