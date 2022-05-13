One year removed from getting swept in the baseball City Series, Effingham is on the verge of doing it to their crosstown rivals.
The Hearts defeated St. Anthony, 6-2, in Game 2 of the annual event Thursday to hoist the bronze engraved plaque.
"The last 14 innings is probably the most locked in that I've seen these guys," Effingham head coach Curran McNeely said. "In all honesty, we've had an up-and-down season a little bit. We've faced good opponents, and I've felt like we've been locked in during all of our other games, but not quite like that."
Quest Hull pitched a gem for Effingham. He threw seven innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs, and six walks while striking out six batters, and was speechless after the game when talking about his outing.
Hull said of his performance, "It felt great. How can it get better than that? [My] first complete game in high school, and it's in the City Series."
Head coach Curran McNeely added, "He falls in order behind Josh and Brayden. We use him more out of the bullpen on weekends, so he hasn't had a lot of time on the mound, but that doesn't mean he's stopped working. He's throwing his bullpen every week, and we're always getting him live bullpens against our hitters. We worked different scenarios to challenge our hitters and pitchers during the week, and he's just worked hard."
Hull received all the run support he needed early, too.
The Hearts scored five of their six runs in the first three frames.
Joe Matteson started the bottom of the second by getting hit by a pitch.
Camden Raddatz then hit a single to push Matteson to second before Gabe Eaton delivered the first two runs on a two-run base hit to make it 2-0.
Then, after Hull worked a quick third inning, the Hearts pushed across three more runs in the bottom of the third to make it 5-0.
"We tried for one or two each inning, and we say, 'Try to get one or two, and you're going to get a bigger inning eventually.' It happens in the game of baseball," McNeely said. "For us to get two and three in back-to-back; anyone who was out here at the ballpark, you could just feel the energy get sucked out of their side."
John Harper started the frame with a no-doubt two-run home run to right field to make it 4-0.
"It felt good right off the bat," Harper said. "I knew it was gone."
Matteson then followed that with a single before courtesy runner Max Nelson scored one batter later after Raddatz hit a fly ball to left field that the fielder couldn't corral, leading to an error that plated Nelson.
Myles Maxedon then followed that up by drawing a walk before the inning ended with an Eaton flyout.
St. Anthony would then get on the board in the top of the fifth after Colton Fearday got hit by a pitch, Connor Roepke singled, and Eli Levitt drove home Samuel Link — who courtesy ran for Fearday — to make it 5-1.
Effingham seemingly had an answer, though, as the Hearts went on to plate one in the fifth before the Bulldogs added their second run of the contest in the seventh.
Roepke started the seventh by drawing a walk before Josh Blanchette hit a double and Eli Levitt hit a sacrifice fly that scored Roepke to make the final tally.
Blanchette hit the only extra-base hit for the Bulldogs in the game.
As for the Hearts, six different players collected hits. Raddatz and Harper had two hits, while Kaiden Nichols joined Eaton, Maxedon, and Matteson with one.
Matteson's biggest contribution to the game didn't come at the plate, though; it came behind the dish, as he threw out three batters, including Blanchette twice, with the last one being the game-ender.
After Hull threw the first pitch to Beau Adams, Matteson saw Blanchette getting an aggressive lead off second and eventually breaking for third. The catcher then fired the ball to the third baseman Raddatz, who scooped the ball and tagged out Blanchette to end the game.
"Quest lifted his leg, and I know Josh is a decent runner. He got a great jump, and I got it, threw it, and it was an incredible scoop," Matteson said.
