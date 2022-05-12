All eyes were on the first game of the softball City Series with the thought that St. Anthony would come in and win easily over their crosstown rivals.
However, that turned out not to be the case.
The Hearts — who were the underdogs in the matchup — instead were able to take advantage of eight Bulldog errors while mustering 14 hits to defeat St. Anthony 14-8 in Game 1 of the annual event.
"They're a very good team, and we knew we would have to play well," Effingham head coach Jerry Trigg said. "I thought we needed to play a little better than we did, but they're a very good team."
The Hearts got on the board first, scoring twice in the opening frame.
Grace Bushur reached base safely after an error on the Bulldogs' third baseman. Daelyn Dunston then pushed Bushur into scoring position after a successful sacrifice bunt before Bushur scored after Abby Cunningham reached on an error by the St. Anthony shortstop to make it 1-0, but the guests didn't stop there.
Two batters later, Jennifer Jamison would make it 2-0 after an RBI single scored Cunningham before Tori Budde hit a groundout to second base to end the inning.
It was just the start that the Hearts wanted but also turned out to be a lead that didn't last very long, as St. Anthony responded with three runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Cameran Rios started the bottom of the first with a base hit. Addie Wernsing then followed that by pushing Rios up one base after a sacrifice bunt before Hailey Niebrugge hit a single herself, allowing Rios to move to third with one out and setting the table for clean-up hitter Lucy Fearday.
A known power threat, Fearday, though, would push the first run across for the Bulldogs differently.
Squaring up to bunt, Fearday would get her bunt attempt down right to the third baseman, who darted the ball to the catcher. However, the speedy Rios beat the throw home to make it 2-1 before the subsequent two runners scored after a groundout to second base and an ensuing error on the first baseman to give St. Anthony the lead, 3-2.
Like it was for most of the game, Effingham didn't allow many blunders to affect them whatsoever.
In their next trip to the plate, the Hearts would score three more times to make it 5-3.
Mya Harvey started the frame by getting hit by a pitch before Saige Althoff nearly hit a home run but instead settled for a double, driving in Harvey and tying the game, 3-3.
Sawyer Althoff then laid down a sacrifice bunt that pushed her sister, Saige, to third before Bushur drove home Saige with an RBI single to give the Hearts the lead right back, 4-3, and one that they only expanded.
Following the base hit, Dunston then popped out to the shortstop for the second out of the frame before Cunningham plated Bushur with an RBI double to make it 5-3.
St. Anthony eventually cut into the lead, 5-4, after a run in the bottom of the third after an error on the Effingham third baseman, but the Hearts again responded with three more in the top of the fourth that made it a four-run game, 8-4.
Sawyer Althoff started the frame by reaching on an error by the St. Anthony centerfielder. Bushur then followed that with a base hit before Sawyer scored after an error on the Bulldogs' shortstop, and Dunston added onto that with an RBI single that plated Bushur to make it 7-4.
Dunston eventually scored herself after a wild pitch to equal the score after 4 1/2 innings before St. Anthony chipped away in the next two innings to tie the game, 8-8. The Bulldogs scored twice in the bottom of the fourth and the bottom of the fifth before Effingham scored seven between the sixth and seventh innings to equal the final score.
Donaldson hit an RBI single that scored Dunston in the top of the sixth, while Budde added an RBI double that plated Cunningham to make it 10-8. Donaldson also scored on that same double after an error on the Bulldogs' left fielder.
St. Anthony would attempt to make a comeback in its ensuing trip to the plate but would fall just short.
Rios started the bottom of the sixth with a single before Wernsing lined into a double play right to Bushur at short, and Niebrugge grounded out to third to retire the side.
Effingham then used that momentum to plate four more runs on the scoreboard on a pair of two-run home runs.
Bushur hit the first long ball on the fourth pitch she saw to make it 13-8.
"When it came off the bat, I didn't think it would go out," Bushur said. "So, I just took off down the first-base line, and Bria [Beals] was halfway, and I got right to her, and I was like, 'Bria, go!' but it was a momentum swing. It was what we needed; we had a rough inning before that, but it was just what everybody needed."
Cunningham then hit the second round-tripper to make the final tally, screaming as she rounded third base.
"Everything felt good in the swing; it flowed well," Cunningham said. "I didn't know it was going over, to be honest, but anything that moves a runner; gets me on base, is worth it.
"It was great. I think that was my third home run, so it felt fantastic."
Saige then closed out her complete game by allowing one baserunner in the bottom of the seventh before an excited Effingham dugout congratulated her and her teammates afterward.
"I think what it comes down to is that they wanted the game a little more," St. Anthony head coach Makayla Taylor said. "I think I talked about this on Monday, where we had a lot of momentum in our game, and you could hear everyone cheering, doing all of that little stuff, and we weren't doing the little stuff today. Usually, our dugout is hyped and excited, but a lot of that wasn't said, and even our field was dead today.
"It was tough, having a loss like that, but sometimes, I think it's good for them to see."
