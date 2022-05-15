Another week. Another win.
In two of the last three weeks, the St. Anthony softball team has ended it by celebrating with a trophy or plaque, with Friday night's third game of the City Series being the latest.
The Bulldogs burst out to a 7-2 lead against the Hearts to win 16-9.
Cameran Rios started the first with a triple and scored after Addie Wernsing grounded into a fielder's choice to make it 2-1. Wernsing was safe at first after the throw came home.
Hailey Niebrugge then doubled, pushing Wernsing to third, and Maddie Kibler plated both of them on a three-run home run - her second in as many days - to make it 4-2.
Sydney Kibler then followed that up with a walk before Anna Faber hit a single and Abbi Hatton grounded into a fielder's choice that advanced both runners up one base.
Alexis Stephens then flew out for the second out of the frame before Grace Karolewicz drove in a pair on an RBI single to make it 6-2, and Rios hit a single of her own, plating Karolewicz to make the score after the first.
Effingham then cut into the lead in the top of the second with two outs after Sawyer Althoff doubled, and Grace Bushur followed up with a double of her own to make it 7-3 before St. Anthony responded with six more runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Niebrugge started the second by getting hit by a pitch. Maddie Kibler then drew a walk, and Sydney Kibler doubled home Niebrugge to make it 8-3.
Faber then got hit by another pitch before Hatton drove in Nora Gannaway - who courtesy ran for Maddie Kibler - with an RBI single to make it 9-3.
Stephens then plated a pair on an RBI single to make it 11-3 before Karolewicz grounded out.
Rios, however, responded with an RBI single to make it 12-3 before an error on the Effingham first baseman allowed another runner to score to make it a 10-run game, 13-3.
St. Anthony then added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth after an RBI double by Rios to make it 15-3 before the Hearts scored six more runs in the next two frames.
Effingham scored four times in the fifth.
Bushur started the frame by reaching on an error by the St. Anthony second baseman, advancing to second on the play.
Daelyn Dunston the drove in the fourth Hearts run on a single to left field before Abby Cunningham drew a walk and Sydney Donaldson doubled, scoring Dunston to make it 15-5.
Jennifer Jamison followed that up with an RBI groundout to make it 15-6 before Bria Beals added an RBI groundout herself to make it 15-7.
Effingham then added two more runs in the top of the sixth after Dunston grounded into a fielder's choice and Donaldson hit an RBI single to make it 15-9.
