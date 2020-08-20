The Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic tournament committee came to the decision to cancel the event for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions that were put into place by the Illinois Department of Health and the Illinois High School Association.
“Unfortunately, we, the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic committee, have made the tough decision to cancel our tournament for this year. In order to ensure the safety of everyone involved and adhere to the guidelines set forth by the State of Illinois and the Illinois High School Association, we felt that it was best not to host the tournament. Our committee wanted to make this decision at an early date, so our participating teams could have time to reschedule. Thank you to everyone for the support the last several years and we will see you all in 2021 for some fantastic basketball. Stay safe and healthy!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.