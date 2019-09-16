The Effingham Lady Hearts defeated the Teutopolis Lady Shoes Monday 24-26, 25-19, 25-19.
The Lady Hearts were led by Alexis Chrappa with 15 kills. Jacy Boatman also had double-digit kills with 10. Sam Urch had seven.
Hayley Dively had 32 assists and two aces and two blocks.
Chrappa also tied for the team lead in digs with 12. Boatman had 12 as well, while Olivia Martin had 11.
Dieterich 2, Mulberry Grove 0
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons defeated Mulberry Grove Monday 25-13, 25-9. Gabi Hardiek had 12 kills, while Iva Lilly had four. Emile Bloemer had eight assists, while Allie Poe had eight aces.
Altamont 2, South Central 0
The Altamont Indians defeated the Lady Cougars of South Central 25-10, 25-9.
Halle Smith had three kills, as did Sydnee Garrett. Madyson Magnus had four assists. Stats for Altamont were not received by press time.
Teutopolis 5, South Central 0
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a complete game two-hit shutout from Trenton Schwerdt on the mound to help defeat the Cougars of South Central Monday. Schwerdt struck out seven while not allowing a walk on just 76 pitches.
Mitch Hemmen drove in two runs, while Justin Hardiek and Schwerdt each drove in one.
For the Cougars, Hayden VanScyoc and Hunter Brandt each singled.
St. Anthony 9, Ramsey 0
The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a six-run third inning to help defeat the Ramsey Rams Monday. The Bulldogs got some help from the Rams sloppy fielding, finishing with nine errors on the day. Gavin Braunecker drove in two runs, while Kaden Fearday and Jack Hoene each drove in one. Seth Hotze earned the win, allowing one hit and no runs over four innings while striking out three.
North Clay 10, Odin/Patoka 9
The North Clay Cardinals were able to hold off Odin/Patoka Monday.
Brady Ingram and Luke Fleener each drove in two runs. Harmon Clifton, Collyn Ballard and Dakota Teague each drove in one.
Teutopolis 9, Pana 2
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated Pana Monday.
Linus Tanneryd, Derek Deters, Alessio Bucciarelli and Kaleb Bannick each scored in the first half.
Tanneryd added two more in the second half, both coming on penalty kicks, while Bannick scored two as well to give both players a hat trick. Jack Poelker added a goal as well.
EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL 2, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL 7
Singles
No. 1 – Jacelyn Street, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 2 – Claire Griffith, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL def. Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 7-5, -;
No. 3 – Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Madison Emmerich, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 6-4, -;
No. 4 – Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Lindsey Mcclain, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-2, -;
No. 5 – Allison Harris, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL def. Chloe Aden, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 6 – Jessilyn Hall, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL def. Jackeline Garcia, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Claire Griffith – Allison Harris, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Kull – Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-2, -;
No. 2 – Jacelyn Street – Jessilyn Hall, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL def. Lydia Kull – Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-0, -;
No. 3 – Madison Emmerich – Lindsey Mcclain, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL def. Gracie Kroenlein – Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 5-7, 6-1, 10-4;
“We had some changes in the lineup due to an injury with Riley Seachrist so several girls had to play up and did a good job doing,” said head coach Erik Williamson. “The highlight of which was Eden Wendling moving up to #4 singles and getting a solid win. Our team is continuing to work and get better and we will do so again tomorrow against Vandalia.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.