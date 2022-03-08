Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Jadon Robertson earned Most Valuable Player and first-team all-conference honors from the Egyptian Illini Conference, which the conference announced Friday.

Robertson joins St. Elmo/Brownstown's Caleb Campbell and Brady Maxey, Patoka/Odin's Drew Belcher, and Martinsville's Sebastian Herrera on the first team.

The Eagles also had a second-team selection, as Gavyn Smith earned a spot on it.

Smith joins Ramsey's Ben Hayes, Mulberry Grove's Daustin Steiner, Martinsville's Alex Lowry, and Patoka/Odin's Owen Landreth.

There were also three honorable mentions, as Mulberry Grove's Tucker Johnson, Patoka/Odin's Kyle Friend, and Ramsey's Charlie Reiss all earned honorable mention honors.

Tags

Trending Video