Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Gracie Heckert earned Most Valuable Player and first-team all-conference honors from the Egyptian Illini Conference, which the conference announced Saturday.
Heckert joins teammates Lani Morrison and Madison Wojcik on the team, along with Brownstown/St. Elmo's Audrey Wilhour, and Ramsey's Lillie Eddie.
As for the second team, the Bombers had two honorees in Lexi Seabaugh and Laney Baldrige. The duo joins Martinsville's Jade Wilhoit and Ramsey/Mulberry Grove's Jessi Mezo and Jeni Mezo.
Rounding out the honors were the two honorable mentions. CHBC's Ruby Stuckemeyer and Martinsville's Olivia Hammond were the two honorable mentions from the conference.
