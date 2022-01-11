Times are changing in the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball program.
Instead of being the hunters, the Bobcats are now the hunted, and Monday night, they received a team's best shot once again, as CHBC battled with North Clay, winning 58-52 to improve to 16-1 on the season and a perfect 5-0 within the National Trail Conference.
"That's how you got to do it," head coach Marc Bain said. "Everybody wants to beat us now when you're playing well. I told the girls that this is a different feeling for CHBC. Usually, we're hunting people down, but it seems like this year, everybody is bringing their 'A' game against us."
The win was the team's seventh straight, and even though it may not have been the prettiest of victories, it was a victory nonetheless.
Overall, head coach Barry Adair couldn't be happier with his team's fight, as he continues to believe this Lady Cardinals (7-12, 1-4 NTC) team can make some noise within the conference. All they have to do is stay off the injury report.
Adair said that Monday night was the first game he had a full, healthy starting five in the last handful of contests, but it didn't show on the court.
Throughout the game, North Clay didn't show signs of rust.
Instead, all the Lady Cardinals did was give everything they had to the No. 6-ranked team in Class 1A from the opening tip.
"If we're healthy, we can play with anybody around here," Adair said. "We just now finally got a full starting lineup back in probably five or six games."
In the first half, the guests saw themselves tied at the end of the first quarter and again at halftime before the back-and-forth affair continued to start the third.
Both teams began the period by trading baskets, eventually knotting the game at 35 before CHBC went on a 6-1 run to space the lead out to five points, but North Clay wouldn't stay down for long.
After Madison Wojcik made a mid-range jumper for the final points of the run, Lady Cardinals' freshman Matia Price cut the lead to three when she drove to the basket and got her shot to fall while drawing the foul.
Price couldn't convert her three-point play, though, leaving the score at 41-38 and leading to the Bobcats mounting yet another run.
Following the miss, CHBC went on a short 4-1 run that pushed the lead to six, 45-39, before Miah Ballard coupled a free-throw line jumper and a driving layup together to cut the deficit to two points, 45-43, heading into the final frame. Of Ballard's 20 points, 11 came in the second half. She was one of two North Clay players to score double-digits, joining Alexis Van Dyke, who had 14 points on four made 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, for CHBC, standout junior Gracie Heckert led the team with 18 points, but even though she nearly reached 20 points for the 11th time this season, many may say that it wasn't her strongest showing. Heckert shot 9-of-20 from the floor and was 0-for-10 at the free-throw line.
"Everybody is going to key on your leading scorer," Bain said. "They went triangle-and-two there pretty much the whole game, so we were finding different ways to get some other people to score."
However, on this night, Heckert didn't necessarily need to score; she impacted the game elsewhere.
One area was rebounding. Heckert led the team with 11 boards, recording her fifth double-double of the season in the process.
The other area was causing turnovers. Heckert had three steals, with one of the most important coming toward the tail end of the contest.
With 35 seconds left in the fourth, Heckert disrupted the North Clay inbounds play, stealing the ball and taking it to the other end of the court for a layup that pushed the lead from a one-point lead to a three-point advantage, providing the final nail in the coffin.
"We were watching Ballard, and Van Dyke make baskets all night, so we were making sure we got a hand in the face," Bain said. "Gracie cut the pass off there and got a hand on one and came down a made a big basket."
UP NEXT
CHBC plays at Arthur Christian on Thursday night, while North Clay doesn't play until Saturday in the Altamont Shootout when they play Sullivan.
