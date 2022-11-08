Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City senior guard Gracie Heckert signed her National Letter of Intent to continue playing basketball at Parkland College.
The all-state guard averaged 21.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.8 steals per game for the Bobcats as a junior. She signed in front of friends and family on Friday at Cowden-Herrick High School.
Parkland College is a Divison-II junior college in Champaign.
The Cobras have eight NJCAA Tournament appearances, with their best finish coming in the 2014-2015 season when they finished second.
In addition to the national tournament berths, Parkland has won eight Region 24 and 13 Mid-West Athletic Conference championships.
Heckert wants to be a part of that.
“I want to keep that going and be able to be a part of that success,” Heckert said.
Aside from the history, though, was the coaching staff, which was also a significant part of her decision.
“Their coaching staff was one of the best I talked to,” Heckert said. “I could connect with the coaches well.”
Laura Litchfield is the head coach at Parkland and is in her first year.
She said that she recruited Heckert based on numerous things.
“I recruited Gracie because she’s a phenomenal shooter and has excellent awareness of the game and court vision,” Litchfield said. “She’s a kid who can knock down shots and find her teammates. She’s a hard worker, competitor, and great teammate. I’m excited to have her joining our program.”
CHBC head coach Marc Bain has been around Heckert since she was in junior high and echoed those same comments.
“One thing about Gracie is her unselfishness, and her court vision is incredible. Sure, you can get the points, assists, and rebounds, but the unselfishness and the court vision is something I don’t know I’ll ever see again with high school girls,” Bain said. “They’re getting somebody to give the cliche 100 percent, but she will. She’ll give it on and off the court. She’s straight-As and one of the top in her class, so they are getting an outstanding young woman.”
While at Parkland, Heckert plans on studying biological sciences to become a speech pathologist.
