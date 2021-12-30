Same story. Different day.
Just like in Wednesday’s win over Dieterich, the CHBC girls basketball trailed early but fought back to regain the lead en route to a 75-61 victory over South Central to win the Girls Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
“Yesterday was the same thing, we got down 22-6, 22-5, to Dieterich, and we came back and played hard,” head coach Marc Bain said. “We got a bullseye on us; everybody wants to beat us now. When you’re playing well, everybody gives their best effort, and we started flat today, but the girls came back, and I’m super proud of them.”
The Bobcats trailed 23-12 at the end of the first quarter after the Lady Cougars went on a 10-0 run following a Marissa Summers’ three-pointer from the corner that knotted the game at eight.
Taegan Webster and Halle Smith connected on triples, while Smith knocked down a pair of free throws, and Laney Webster made a driving jumper that made it 19-8.
Then, a personal 4-0 run from Lani Morrison cut the South Central lead to seven, 19-12, before the Lady Cougars ended the period on a 4-0 run that made the frame’s final score.
Eventually, though, CHBC was bound to find their rhythm, with the second quarter providing the start.
The Bobcats outscored South Central 20-10 in the frame, headlined by a 12-0 run that cut a once double-digit lead to four.
CHBC ended up going into the locker room trailing by one, 33-32, and, from there, they never looked back, as they outscored the Lady Cougars 43-28 in the second half, with do-it-all junior Gracie Heckert leading the way. Heckert had 27 points in the win and earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award, too.
“It was a great tournament, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without all of my teammates,” Heckert said. “They were here helping me the whole time. They help me so much, and I’m so thankful for them. They’ve been so supportive this year, and it’s been great.”
Morrison also joined Heckert on the all-tournament team. She finished with 12 points, while another bright spot for Bain’s group came from the play of Madison Wojcik.
Wojcik finished with 21 points.
“Maddie always plays hard,” Bain said. “She plays big, but she doesn’t have the frame for a big, but she’s just in the right spot at the right time. She uses her left hand to make layups, and she had a huge game for us in the championship game.”
The Bobcats improve to 14-1 on the season and are ranked seventh in the Associated Press’ state polls.
UP NEXTCHBC returns to the court on Tuesday when they host Dieterich, while South Central plays Monday at Martinsville.
