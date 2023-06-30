EFFINGHAM — Cayla Myers' Cayla's Stars Junior Level Three cheerleading team placed in a tie for fourth at the D2 Summit Championship in Orlando in early May.
Called the "Goal Diggers," Cayla's Stars finished with a raw score of 48.63 points. They had no deductions and ended with an overall score of 97.26 points.
Tying Cayla's Stars was "Dominance" of Diamond Athletics. "Cosmic" of Interactive Academy finished in a tie for second with "HOT WHEELS" of Terre Haute Cheer University and "RIOT" of United Elite Cheer won with a raw score of 49.5 points and an overall score of 99 points.
Myers and fellow head coach and daughter, Bryonna Meskimen, said it was a memory they will never forget.
"It is truly an incredible honor to have been in the top-five teams in our division," said Myers and Meskimen in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "Junior Level Three is a very competitive division and there were some amazing teams that we were competing against, so to place that high at such a big event is truly a huge accomplishment."
Both went further into how difficult the competition truly is.
"Every step of this process is very difficult. Not everyone gets to compete at this competition in the first place," both said in the email. "First, you have to receive a bid at a regional competition throughout the season to even compete at the D2 Summit Championship. Then, once you make it, you have to make it to the finals."
They added that bids determine which teams compete on what days.
Some teams earn wild card bids, while others don't.
Despite what bid each team receives, though, the top five out of all of the teams involved advance to Sunday's final.
"We received an at-large bid, meaning we went straight to the semifinal round on Saturday and competed against 31 teams," both said in the email. "We had to be in the top-12 teams to advance and ended up in sixth after Day 1, which was super exciting."
For both, making it to the final stage was what they expected from their group.
They added that the team rallied behind one motto.
"Go out and do the best routine of the season," both said in the email.
Ask and you shall receive.
"They hit a beautiful routine and increased their score by .5 [points], which is quite a bit in cheer," both said in the email. "It was very nerve-racking, yet exciting, waiting for awards. It was a proud and surreal moment when they were announced in fourth."
What was even more surreal to both coaches, though, were the zero deductions.
"'Hitting zero' means that there were no deductions in the routine (athlete falls, stunt falls, legalities, etc.)," both said in the email. "We were very fortunate to be able to compete and hold our own against some of the best teams in the country."
They added that the atmosphere at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex was "exhilarating" and couldn't be matched.
At the same time, though, there was also a mixture of other emotions.
"The infamous globe is one of the first things you see as you walk into the complex and it is always exciting to know that all-star cheer is being represented at such a big and iconic place," both said in the email. "For newer athletes, it can be intimidating because they have never been to this big of a competition and even though it is a little nerve-racking, there is so much going on that it is so exciting. There are so many teams — all you can see is bows. There are three huge indoor arenas with teams competing on multiple floors all day for three days straight. Until you go back for warm-ups, you're outside for most of the time. Teams gather to warm up on the fields and that is when it all starts to soak in. It is just a wide-open space and you get to see some really good teams warm up right next to you.
"Being able to experience D2 Summit is truly an unforgettable experience and we are so thankful to have these opportunities."
Ultimately, while the team did finish in a tie for fourth this year, it wasn't their best.
Myers and Meskimen said that Cayla's Stars "Reign" finished third in 2021 with the second-highest score in their division.
Nonetheless, they still represented Effingham County well each time they appeared.
Myers and Meskimen are proud of that aspect, too.
"To be a small gym from a small town and compete on one of the biggest stages in all-star cheerleading is truly so rewarding," both said in the email. "Then, to not only compete but place against the best of the best is a testament that anything can happen if you work hard enough. We are the only all-star cheer gym in our area, so we work hard to represent Effingham and the communities around us. We are so thankful for all the support the Effingham community continues to show us and are so proud to represent at such a big competition.
"Don't ever underestimate a small gym because we are doing big things."
