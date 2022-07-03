Cayla’s Power Tumbling, located in Effingham, announced a very successful 2022 National event with their power tumbling athletes.
Twenty four athletes represented Cayla’s at the USTA National Championships in Lakeland, Florida last month.
Out of the 24 athletes who competed, 20 placed in the top 10 and received a trophy on the podium. Out of those 20 placing tumblers, nine athletes earned 1st place, becoming national champions.
In addition, Cayla’s gym was also awarded two first place team trophies in the novice and beginner levels. This means that Cayla’s athletes competing in these levels had the highest combined score out of all competing gyms.
Livian Sanders (39.7), Hannah Phillips (40.5), and Alivia Shuemaker (40.8 with the highest score in the novice level) contributed to the novice team trophy.
Myka Tangman (38.7), Presley Hallett (38.6), and Bridleigh Stephens (38.4) held the three highest scores in the beginner level, helping their team earn the beginner team trophy. What an accomplishment!
Cayla’s was honored to have had 2 athletes from the gym, Jacob Hemmen and Emery Spicer, represent on the USTA All-Star team. They have been on the team for two years and were recognized at State and Nationals competitions.
“To top off an amazing trip, when the final standings were sent out, Cayla’s was ranked 5th based off of scoring out of 140 other teams that attended the event,” Coach Cayla Myers said in a press release. “This is huge!”
Cayla’s competitive tumble team competed in all levels with ages ranging from 4 to 16.
“Cayla’s is so proud of each and every athlete that competed in Florida,” Myers said. “Nationals is such a prestigious event as athletes had to place in the top 10 at the State Championships to even qualify for Nationals.
“Congratulations to all of the athletes, coaches, and families on an amazing end to the tumble season! Cayla’s Stars – where stars are made!”
