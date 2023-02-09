Lying on the outside of Effingham is a studio that boasts a rich history.
Trophies sit on a mount from wall to wall, with banners hanging in the distance inside the training area.
Cayla Myers is one reason for all the hardware, heading Cayla’s Power Tumbling since 2003. The Oblong native, however, moved from her hometown in 2009 to open the studio in Effingham and has seen it grow immensely.
“Since I moved to Effingham, we have been doing cheer, tumble, and dance programs,” Myers said. “I never imagined the multitude of athletes I would coach when I started. However, I’m super proud and have worked over the years to try and make it the best studio around.”
The accolades back that up.
Myers’ group of cheerleaders is also ready to add more to that collection, as they qualified for The Varsity D2 Summit Championships in Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort from May 5-7.
Cayla’s Power Tumbling placed third in the event two years ago, but this time around, they are looking for more.
“It is one of the biggest competitions in all-star cheerleading; you have to earn a bid to compete,” coach, and Myers’ daughter, Bryonna Meskimen, said. "Hundreds of teams compete at this event, so it is an honor to qualify. Two years ago, we placed third at D2, which was a huge accomplishment, so we are looking to move onto the finals this year.”
At the event, Meskimen said there are clear criteria for scoring each team.
Meskimen said that the scoresheets are comprised of tumbling (standing tumbling and running tumbling), stunts (elite stunts and pyramid), dance, jumps, and overall routine composition, among others.
“(The score sheet) tells you how to get the highest difficulty, then it comes down to who can perform the best routine,” Meskimen said. “The biggest thing is that you want to have zero deductions, so that means, no athletes fall on the ground, no stunts fall, so we like to call it a ‘hit-zero.’”
What many on the outside may not know, though, is the pressure that comes with that, especially at a larger event.
The lights are brighter. The stage is bigger.
Myers said that poses a challenge to her athletes on occasion.
“The biggest challenge for our athletes that we’ve witnessed is being at that big stage and competing in front of hundreds of people at that large of an event. They put a lot of extra pressure on themselves, so the challenge is real when they get there,” Myers said.
Practice makes perfect, to Myers, though.
She said that through practice, those nerves could dissolve.
“I believe in training the athletes that they will win their trophies in practice, so we are making the practices intense, leading up until that time. We’re adding extra practices and making sure the athletes can close their eyes and make themselves do this routine in front of a big stage,” Myers said.
What also helps dissolve those nerves and insecurities, however, is having confidence.
To build that upon her athletes, Myers said life coaches help them.
“The kids put so much stress on themselves, so we try to let them work with a life coach leading up to this event and throughout the season,” Myers said. “Kids have a lot of self-doubt, insecurities, and fear, and they let that drive their performance. We let them work those things out with a life coach because that keeps them focused on the growth mindset versus a fixed mindset where they believe they can do anything they set their mind to.”
Myers said she began bringing life coaches into the fold after attending a retreat where she met Teresa McCloy and Erica Vinson of the REALIFE Process in Effingham.
Myers added that life coaches were “needed” in the facility.
“I was looking for this, and I always felt I needed this in the facility because each year, it gets a little worse with their confidence and things that they struggle with outside of here,” Myers said. “It’s been amazing watching what (Vinson) has been able to do with some of the kids that go through mental blocks and some of those things that are real in the cheer and tumble world.”
Myers also considers herself a life coach in her own right, even though that’s not her title, adding that is why she wanted to change cheer from a hobby into a full-time profession.
“When I was cheering, I felt like I could help others build their confidence within them. I was always helping and making up the routines through junior high and high school, and I could see what I could do for my friends in school and let them know that cheerleading can make them positive and think something positive about themselves,” Myers said. “I always felt it connected me as a whole with my creativity and share my passion and love for children.”
That passion continues to this day and isn’t stopping anytime soon, with the studio benefitting from that.
“Where I see the gym in the future is watching it continue to thrive and grow. It is so rewarding to see athletes I coach or have coached come back and coach for me,” Myers said.
Myers continued by discussing the junior coaching program she started, saying that the program is starting to “blossom.”
“We started our junior coaching program this year, and what it did is it allowed kids 14 and over to participate and help in our classes that are already running,” Myers said. “It’s leading to them training at the same time, and that way, when they come up, a lot of them want to be teachers for us, and so they’ve already been training, and we get to see them working with kids and helping them; guiding them along the way.”
