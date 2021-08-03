Cornelius Cavett took home two wins on the third day of harness racing at the Effingham County Fair, with the free-for-all trot and the open maiden pace.
In the free-for-all trot, Cavett rode “Don’t Like School” to a win in 2:04.02, a half-length over Stephan Halford II and “Easy Eo.” Matthew Avenatti’s “Freddie Da Fox” was third at 2:05.02.
Then, in the open maiden pace, “Ara Dash” won by a head-length over Wyatt Avenatti’s “Partyattehbeach” at 2:04.
Jordan Patton and “Preachersaynomore” came in third by a neck-length, while Matthew Avenatti and “L L Gram” were fourth by a half-length.
Purses for the free-for-all trot and open maiden pace were $1,560 and $1,580, respectively.
The largest purse of the day was in the two-year-old colt and gelding trot, set at $2,274.
Dennis Gardner and “Choochy” won that by a half-length over Darla Martin Lohman’s “Aqua’s Bud” at 2:11.04.
Freddie Patton Jr. and “Rocking Rs Jesse” came in third, Cavett and “Balance Bean” fourth, and Jamacia Patton and “Upfront Flight” fifth.
Jamaica Patton won the two-year-old filly trot with “Cupcake Cassi” at 2:11.02, edging Cavett and “Ima Cheaten Girl,” which crossed in 2:11.03.
That purse was $2,015.
Lohman won in the two-year-old colt and gelding pace, riding “Spoken For” to a victory at 2:04.04.
She bested Patton Jr. and “Illini Storm” at 2:05.02, while Michele Weinmann came in third with “Josie Rocksmyworld.”
The purse for the race was $2,163.
Nearly picking up two wins on the day, Lohman came in second in the first event of the afternoon. She rode “Ellis Gray” to a second-place finish in the two-year-old filly pace, finishing in a dead heat and a head-length behind Wyatt Avenatti and “Mommy Said Nonono.” Cavett and “Aniemaybombay” came in third at 2:05.04.
The Downstate Classic comes to the fairgrounds today (Wednesday) at 1 p.m. There are three more days of harness racing remaining.
