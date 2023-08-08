EFFINGHAM — Carsyn Fearday never turned it off in high school.
She hasn’t turned it off since then, either.
That doesn’t come as a surprise to Effingham head girls basketball coach Jeff Schafer, though; he’s seen that since Day 1.
“One thing about Carsyn is I never had to worry about her giving 100 percent,” Schafer said. “I can sum it all up in one day of practice. It was her senior year and we were doing a drill and they threw it to her on the sideline and the ball went through her hands and out of bounds. I stopped practice and said, ‘That’s never happened before.’ That shows you the focus and determination and her laser focus. When she was playing, her mind was always on basketball and trying to get better.”
Fearday ended up doing just that, too.
During her four years as a Flaming Heart, Fearday finished with the second-most points in program history (1,922). She also added the fourth-most rebounds (623) and the fourth-most assists (339).
However, she wasn’t just a one-woman show; the team also got better with her performances.
Fearday helped lead Effingham to a 31-win season, which still stands as the program record for victories in one season, and a 28-win season the following year as a senior.
“That was the class I knew about the most because my daughter was there. I watched them play three-on-three tournaments, so I knew a lot about them,” Schafer said. “I could already start seeing possibilities of what we might be able to do by the time they got to high school. Nine seniors are unheard of in today’s world, but they stuck together through it all and she was the one we went through everything with.”
Fearday, who first started playing travel basketball in the third grade, also reminisced on the fond memories of that run while sitting on a bench inside Effingham High and gazing at the large team photo from her 31-win junior year.
“The thing I remember the most is how close we were as a group, which correlates on the court,” she said. “Just having a special relationship with everyone and knowing all of them since I was a little girl, we had a really special bond.”
Though the wins were great, Fearday and Schafer both recollect the losses, too.
“We were in a really good spot; we just didn’t shoot the ball well,” said Schafer of his team’s loss to Breese (Central) in the 2018 super-sectionals. “When you watch teams play, there’s not as much pressure on them when they’re juniors. I still think we were probably better the next year, but the team we ran into was better, also. Carsyn had missed four games with a concussion a month earlier. But that’s where having the depth of those nine seniors helped. It was just a special, special group that will always hold a place in my heart.”
Fearday — who now plays for Maryville — added that she still hasn’t won at the University of Illinois Springfield’s gym. The Saints are in the same conference. Maryville lost 58-55 her sophomore year and 68-58 her junior year. She also lost to Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin), 60-40, in the Class 3A super-sectionals her senior year of high school.
She hopes that history changes in her last year of playing the sport she loves.
“Winning in that building would feel like a sense of relief,” Fearday said.
But winning at Illinois Springfield isn’t the only thing on Fearday’s agenda that she would like to cross off.
“We should be really good this year, so, hopefully, winning the conference tournament, I think we can do it,” Fearday said.
Regardless of what is to come, Fearday knows she has a lot of people she appreciates for getting her this far.
Schafer and Lake Land head women’s basketball coach Dave Johnson are two.
“He’s a competitor like me, so we both have that in common and we both just want to win, so at the end of the day, I’ll do whatever it takes to win and whatever my team needs,” said Fearday of Schafer.
“Coach Johnson was probably one of my favorite coaches,” Fearday continued. “He and Coach Schafer are the same; they both like to get on people and have the same coaching style, but he’s a great guy and cares about his players, which goes a long way.”
The same attitude can also be applied to current Maryville women’s basketball coach Brita Hand, though Fearday said she has the complete opposite personality to Johnson and Schafer.
“She’s level-headed and the same every single day; she doesn’t show much emotion and that instills confidence in a lot of people on my team and she cares, too,” Fearday said. “When the coach cares about the players, they give that back and that helps a team be successful.”
Fearday has been through two coaches in her three years at Maryville.
She played in 19 games in her first year with the Saints, starting two of those. The following year she played in 25 and started 24 and this past year she played and started in all 28 of Maryville’s contests.
Like her entire career, Fearday has only gotten better since stepping foot on campus.
Fearday went from averaging 3.1 points as a sophomore to 8.3 as a junior and then to 13 as a senior.
This past year was more comparable to her days with Effingham and then her only season with Lake Land, where she averaged 15.4 points and played and started in all 33 games as a freshman.
Overall, Schafer is more than pleased to see one of his own continue to blossom.
“To see her success at Lake Land first and then the disappointment of not getting to go on and try to finish it there, she just stayed after it and now she’s returning for a fifth year, that tells you how much she loves it because, in a girls game compared to boys, there’s probably not as much reward for her,” Schafer said. “She just loves it and that’s what we saw here for the four years and the two years before in junior high.”
That love goes far beyond just statistics, though. It’s also knowing your role.
“You have to understand your role on a team, which I’ve had to understand once I’ve gotten to college,” Fearday said. “I think that’s important for a team to be successful.”
“She just plays. She wasn’t always really vocal; she was when she needed to be, but only when she needed to be,” Schafer continued. “She would talk on defense and things like that. She truly led by example.
“If you go back and look at the games that we played against the state-ranked and the best quality of teams, Carsyn averaged about five more points per game than her regular average, so she always showed up when it was showtime.”
