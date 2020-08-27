The Teutopolis Shoes used a two home run day from Sam Bushur at the plate to help defeat the Neoga Indians Thursday 14-8.
Bushur was 4-for-5 with six RBI, giving him 11 in his past two games.
Dylan Pruemer also homered for the Wooden Shoes while driving in two runs on the afternoon.
Mitch Althoff drove in three runs and doubled. Matt Deters and Kayden Althoff each drove in one.
Kendall Schmidt earned the win, tossing 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out two and walking one.
For the Indians, Treyton Vaughn drove in three runs on three hits. Kaden Young, Brady Reynolds, Adam Fearday, Bryar Hennesay and Ryan Koester each drove in one.
Golf
The St. Anthony Bulldogs boys and golf teams each picked up wins at Quail Creek Thursday.
The boys team posted a score of 163, beating out Oblong’s 173 and Robinson’s 181.
Jonathan Willenborg was the lowest-scoring individual with a 38, while Thomas Chojnicki and Charlie Wegman’s 41 were the second best scores among the three teams.
Michael Martelli shot a 43 and Lane Ludwig shot 45. Aidan Tegeler and Grant Nuxoll each shot 51.
The girls golf team defeated Robinson 158-222.
Allison Geen shot 49, Cara Hakman 52 and Sydney Kibler 57.
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes boys golf team defeated Casey-Westfield Thursday 185-189.
Gabe Schlink was the lowest scorer for the Wooden Shoes, shooting a 44.
Jack Poelker and Hayden Jansen each shot 46, Andy Niebrugge shot 49 and Kayden Zerrusen shot 51.
The victory comes a day after the Wooden Shoes fell to Charleston 157-190.
Niebrugge and Schlink each shot 45, Poelker 48, and Zerrusen 52.
The Teutopolis girls golf team fell to Charleston 186-220.
Averie Bushue led the Lady Shoes with a 43, Abigail Wortman shot 56, Mollie Koester 59, Alaina Helmink 62, Lexie Niebrugge and Josie Deters each shot 67.
