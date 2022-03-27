Carson Burkett had his way, whether at the plate or on the mound, Saturday against Carrollton in the second game of the North Clay Round Robin.
Burkett went 3-for-3 with two runs, one double, one home run, and six RBIs while allowing four hits, one earned run, and striking out four over 3 2/3 innings. His efforts led the Cardinals to a 21-3 victory, which moved them to 5-1 overall on the season.
Mistakes were minimal for North Clay. The Cardinals gave up two runs in the top of the first and one in the top of the fourth. The game was over after the fourth with the run-rule in effect.
North Clay fell behind after the top of the first when Grant Pohlman hit a two-run home run off of Burkett just moments before Gus Coonrod reached first base on an error.
However, the Cardinals struck back in the home half of the first after posting a three-spot on the scoreboard.
Collyn Ballard started the rally after he got hit by a pitch. Donnie Zimmerman then drew a walk, and Holden Clifton drove home Ballard with a base hit on the third pitch he saw to make it 2-1.
Then, after back-to-back outs, Burkett came through with a two-run single that gave North Clay the lead, 3-2, and the hosts never looked back after that, as the Cardinals scored 13 runs in the bottom of the second to increase their lead to 16-2.
Ballard, once again, led off the second with a walk to start the onslaught before Zimmerman drew a walk himself, and Clifton plated Ballard with another base hit to make it 4-2.
Brady Ingram then grounded into a fielder's choice that left runners on first and second after the fielder elected to get the force at third while Logan Fleener drew the third walk of the inning to load the bases.
Burkett then followed the walk with his third and fourth RBIs on a double that plated Clifton and Ingram and pushed Fleener to third.
Then, following the Burkett double, Dakota Weidner drove in Fleener on a groundout while Layton Dawkins singled home Daniel Warren — who courtesy ran for Burkett — to make it 8-2.
The Cardinals then re-loaded the bases after Ballard drew another walk before Zimmerman got hit by a pitch to push the ninth run across.
North Clay would score six more runs in the frame, with two coming on an error by the Carrollton pitcher and the others coming on a single from Ingram, a double from Fleener, and the aforementioned round-tripper from Burkett.
All of a sudden, the game went from a close, one-run contest to a laugher in just one inning.
But that isn't anything uncommon with the Cardinals.
In its six games this season, North Clay averages nearly 11 runs per game. They have beaten four teams by 10 runs or more, too.
