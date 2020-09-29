St. Anthony Grade School's baseball team went into their IESA Class 1A Regional 15 championship game undefeated. The Bullpups used three pitchers to shut out Sacred Heart 6-0 and finish the season 12-0.
It was their offense that led the way all season, according to Coach Nick Clark, and it didn't stop. The Bullpups put four runs across the plate in the first inning.
“The top of the lineup has hit all season long,” Clark said. “It set the tone to jump on a good pitcher like that.”
Max Seachrist led off with a single. Sam Link doubled and advanced to third on the throw scoring Seachrist giving the Bullpups a 1-0 lead.
Aiden Lauritzen tripled scoring Link extending the lead, 2-0. After a Ryan Schmidt strikeout, Henry Brent tripled scoring Lauritzen giving the Bullpups a 3-0 advantage.
After a walk by Joey B. Trupiano, Brent scored on a wild pitch by Sacred Heart pitcher Austin Borries, Trupiano was called out trying to steal third ending the inning. But the damage had been done and Sacred Heart couldn't recover.
Meanwhile on the mound, Link was almost perfect. Through five innings, he allowed just five hits and one walk while striking out seven. Lauritzen and Joseph Tegeler finished out the sixth inning, giving the Bullpups the championship.
“Words can't describe how well Sam did this year,” Clark said. “There are throwers and there are pitchers. He is a pitcher. He came in from the get-go locked in. He never had a bad outing all year long.”
Clark was just overjoyed with the Bullpups' performance.
"They've done it all year long,” Clark.
Meanwhile, Mattoon Middle School defeated Effingham Junior High School to capture the IESA Class 3A Regional 11 championship game 8-2.
The Mustangs only managed two hits, one each by Wyatt Hayes and Brody Boehm. Ethan Jones pitched four and 1/3 innings giving up six runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts.
