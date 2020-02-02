The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the Altamont Indians Saturday 62-45 for their fourth consecutive National Trail Conference Championship at Altamont High School.
However it was far from the usual road the Bulldogs take to their wins, as leading scorer Jaccob Dust was relegated to the bench for much of the game due to foul trouble.
“You don’t want to take these for granted,” said St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker. “They say eventually this will come to an end, but at the same time I feel like our guys just really bore down and battled through some adversity.
“This is probably one of the first games we’ve truly been in foul trouble up and down the lineup and had to continue to find a way to keep our heads above water. We did that and then some in the second half.”
The Bulldogs pulled ahead to a nine-point lead in the first quarter at 15-6, but a big layup from Jared Kollman in the closing seconds made it a seven-point game after one.
That proved to ignite the Indians, going on a 9-2 run to start the second quarter and tie the game at 17. But the Bulldogs responded with a 7-0 run themselves with a three from Aaron Webb as well as layups in transition from Logan Antrim and Jack Hoene.
Trailing 26-21, Aidan Jahraus hit a jumper just before the halftime buzzer to make it a one possession game at 26-23 right before the half.
“We wanted to stretch the floor,” said Altamont head coach John Niebrugge. “We just didn’t hit our normal 3-pointers and that’s a compliment to Cody’s defense. We said last night that we wanted a shooter’s chance and we didn’t shoot.
“We only shot 10 3-pointers which is mostly uncharacteristic. We usually get around 18 to 20. That’s a compliment to their defense.”
The Bulldogs started the second half on a 13-6 run, with layups from Webb and Antrim as well as a big three from Kaden Fearday to increase the Bulldogs lead to 12 at 41-29.
“I thought Kaden’s length bothered Eirhart shooting,” Rincker said. “When [Fearday] gets to double digits, we can usually win. We’d like to knock on wood and keep that going.”
But a layup from Kaden Eirhart and two made free throws from Jahraus cut it to single digits at 41-33 going into the fourth quarter.
The Indians continued to cut into the deficit at the start of the fourth, with a layup from Jahraus and made free throw from Noah Teasley made it a six-point game.
“Altamont is a good team,” Rincker said. “They have capable shooters. Aidan Jahraus can not only make his jumpers but can control the game with the way he handles the basketball. It makes it really hard to pull away when they have a player like that.”
“When we got to six, those couple of stops we really needed and didn’t get them,” Niebrugge said. “We just couldn’t get over that hump. Their length bothered us.”
After Teasley hit a layup to cut the deficit back to seven with just under four minutes remaining, Aaron Webb drilled a 3-pointer to put his team back up 10 and a layup from Jack Hoene put them up 12 before going on to win 62-45.
Hoene led all scorers with 19 points. Jaccob Dust scored 14 while Logan Antrim and Kaden Fearday each added 11. Webb scored five and Jack Elder added two.
For the Indians, Jahraus scored 17, Kaden Eirhart 13. Teasley scored nine and Kollmann added four.
Dieterich 48, Neoga 41
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons bounced back from a close loss to Altamont Friday for a win over the Neoga Indians for third place in the NTC.
Derek Kuhl led the Movin’ Maroons with 15 points and was 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
Bryce Budde scored 10 points, while Pete Britton and Cole Niebrugge each scored eight. Collin Hartke added seven.
For Neoga, Paci McClure scored 16 points on three made threes, while Trevor Roy scored 12. Adam Fearday added six and Trenton Moore five.
South Central 73, North Clay 57
The South Central Cougars used a combined 46 points from Keenin Willshire and Chase Dodson to defeat North Clay for fifth place at the NTC Tournament.
Willshire led all scorers with 25 points while Dodson scored 21. Hunter Brandt scored 16.
Tyson Jones led North Clay with 15, while Ian Bailey scored 10. Luke Fleener added nine as did Ethan Bible.
For seventh place, the Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown used a 20-point game from Andy Goldsborough to help defeat the Hatchets of Windsor/Stew-Stras. Jacob Baron scored 12.
For the Hatchets, Samuel Vonderheide scored seven points while Eli Howard and Gavan Wernsing each scored five.
The All-Tournament team was as follows, North Clay’s Ian Bailey, St. Elmo’s Andy Goldsborough, Keenin Willshire of South Central, Cole Niebrugge of Dieterich, Trevor Roy of Neoga, Chase Dodson of South Central, Derek Kuhl of Dieterich, Paci McClure of Neoga, Kaden Eirhart and Aidan Jahraus of Altamont, Jack Hoene of St. Anthony, with Jaccob Dust winning the Todd Arnold Memorial Most Valuable Player award for the second consecutive season.
Girls Basketball
Mt. Zion 46, Effingham 45
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to Mt. Zion Saturday.
Ella Niebrugge led the Hearts with 13 points. Sawyer Althoff scored eight while Annie Frost scored seven.
Hayley Diveley added six as did Callie Feldhake. Taylor Armstrong scored four.
