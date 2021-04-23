The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a three-run sixth inning to help defeat the Altamont Indians Friday 6-5.
"It's fun every time you get to play Altamont," said St. Anthony head coach Tony Kreke. "Both teams bring it, both teams are making plays, flying all over the field. It elevates your play.
"A team like Altamont, you know they're going to bring it every day. Coach [Alan] Whitt does an excellent job with their program. High tide raises all ships, and I feel like that's what NTC baseball is doing; making everybody work that much harder to become a great program."
The Indians led 4-3 heading to the top of the sixth and added a run on a single from Kaden Eirhart that drove in Logan Cornett, to make it a 5-3 Indians lead.
But in the bottom of the frame, the Indians were able to cut the deficit back to one after Will Hoene got aboard on a 1-out double. Angelo Mendella followed with a double, his second of the day, to drive in Hoene, making it 5-4.
"They're buying into that process of situational hitting, when you get a pitch to hit, drive it," Kreke said. "I thought we had great approaches against one of the best pitchers in the area. I have a lot of respect for [Kaden] Eirhart. He does a great job on the mound."
Eli Levitt and Logan Antrim each drew one-out walks to load the bases.
Kennan Walsh delivered a clutch single up the middle to score Connor Roepke, who courtesy ran for the catcher Mendalla, as well as Levitt to put the Bulldogs up 6-5.
"We practice those game-winners, those backbreakers, whatever you want to call it," said Kreke. "But it really comes down to preparation and how they approach in the cages. That's how you have to train yourself.
"Slow your heart rate down, be ready for that big moment and they did and came through. I think it's very contagious. Hitting is contagious, and when you have high energy like we did today, I think everybody wants to play that way."
However, the Indians did put pressure on in the top of the seventh, needing a run to extend the afternoon.
St. Anthony's Colton Fearday got the first two outs quickly on a flyout and a strikeout before Altamont's Kienon Eirhart singled and Cornett was hit by a pitch.
Both runners were able to move up on a passed ball to put the tying run 90-feet away and the go-ahead run on second. But Fearday didn't allow much more excitement, getting the third out on a strikeout on three-straight pitches to thwart the Indians comeback attempt and earn the win.
Fearday earned the win over two innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three. Logan Antrim earned a no decision after allowing four runs, two earned, while striking out 11 and walking two over five.
"We're playing good baseball, but it's not like we can't get better," Kreke said. "Logan made some good pitches and Altamont put some good swings on some good pitches. They executed well and hit the holes. Today was a really good high school baseball game."
Fearday, Walsh and Mendella each ended with two RBIs.
For Altamont, Kaden Eirhart went 4-for-4 with a triple and drove in two runs. Mason Robinson drove in a pair, while Tyler Robbins drove in one.
Up next, the Indians will head to Greenville for a doubleheader Saturday, while St. Anthony will next host North Clay at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
