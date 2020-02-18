The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a big opening quarter to help defeat the visiting Altamont Indians Wednesday 59-36 on senior night to win the National Trail Conference regular season title.
“I think we’ve got a lot of confidence right now in what we’re trying to do,” said St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker. “We really understand where we can attack. I just think it’s confidence.
“You also had the adrenaline, energy and emotion of it being senior night knowing you’re not going to step on this court and play a basketball game in front of everybody plays a factor into it.”
St. Anthony got on the board first with a putback from Jaccob Dust, but the Indians quickly countered with a layup from Kaden Eirhart, followed by a 3-pointer from Denver Duckwitz to take a 5-2 lead early in the first.
But the Bulldogs answered with a high-arcing 3-pointer from Aaron Webb to help spark a 22-3 run the remainder of the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a 24-8 lead at the end of one.
“We didn’t do the little things to contest on their shots and we didn’t close out on the right shooters,” said Altamont head coach John Niebrugge. “We gave up the middle and then they broke us down defensively. When they knock shots down, they’re almost unbeatable in 1A.
“We didn’t handle the pressure and we didn’t do some of the small things that it takes to beat a good team. They broke us down and got open shots.”
Webb had two made 3-pointers as part of the run, as well as made threes from Jack Hoene and Kaden Fearday who each scored five in the quarter.
One player who has seen increased playing time over the past couple of weeks has been senior Jack Elder, who scored 10 points and came away with seven rebounds, three on the offensive glass in his senior-night performance.
“Jack is often times the most athletic person on the court whenever he’s in the game,” Rincker said. “When he puts it together, plays that aggressive and makes shots, that’s always a big factor.
“Defensively we don’t miss a beat, rebounding he comes right in and does that. He can guard a five and he can guard a point guard. He’s an extremely gifted athlete who has figured out his role and is excelling in his role right now.”
The two teams played evenly in the second quarter, each scoring 11 points. Dust scored six in the second, while Elder added four and Antrim scored one on a free throw.
The Indians were able to chip away at the St. Anthony lead, cutting it to 12 midway through the quarter on a old-fashioned 3-point play from Noah Teasley. The Indians had multiple chances to cut it to 10, but just couldn’t get the basket they needed to shorten the deficit any further.
After a layup from Webb and a putback from Elder, the Bulldogs got a spark when Elder knocked the ball away from the Altamont ball-handler, rolled on the floor to a diving Hoene, who tipped the ball to an in-stride Antrim for a layup to help take a 47-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Elder connected on an elbow jumper to start the fourth and put the Bulldogs up 20, followed by a layup from Hoene off a nice backdoor pass from Webb. Dust scored the next two baskets, followed by a made jumper from Fearday.
Noah Teasley drained a jumper in the closing minutes, followed by a layup from Altamont’s Jared Ruffner.
Eirhart led the Indians with eight points, while Teasley scored seven. Noah Klimpel scored six and Aidan Jahraus scored four. Denver Duckwitz scored five. Ruffner and Kollman each scored two.
For the Bulldogs, Dust led all scorers with 16 points while Elder scored 10. Fearday finished with nine, Webb scored eight, Hoene seven, and Connor Walk scored four, giving each senior at least four points. Junior Logan Antrim scored five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.