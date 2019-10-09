The No. 3 seeded St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the No. 2 seeded South Central Cougars Wednesday, 14-1 in five innings.
The Bulldogs managed to jump on top in the first inning, taking advantage of an error with Logan Antrim attempting to steal third, which also allowed him to score.
In the top of the third, the Bulldogs exploded for 10 runs. Jack Hoene started the inning being hit by a pitch, followed by a walk to Antrim. A passed ball allowed both runners to move up and later score when Kaden Fearday hit a fly ball to center and reached on an error, scoring Hoene.
A sacrifice fly from Davis Tingley allowed Antrim to score. Aaron Webb followed with a walk. After a sacrifice fly from Kennan Walsh moved the runners up, Brody Niebrugge reached on an error that allowed Fearday and Webb to score to make it 5-0.
After Eli Moore drew a walk, the Bulldogs went with the double steal, with Moore safe at second and Niebrugge safe at home. Mendella then singled home Moore to go up 7-0.
Hoene and Antrim drew back-to-back walks, Fearday singled home Josh Blanchette, who ran for Mendella, and Hoene. Tingley drove in Antrim on a single, followed by Fearday scoring on a double steal as well to make it 11-0.
The Cougars took advantage of an error by the Bulldogs in the bottom of he fourth on a ground ball hit to shortstop that allowed Ethan Watwood to score.
The Bulldogs put the finishing touches on the win in the fifth, when Blanchette and Antrim both scored on an error on a ground ball hit by Fearday. Tingley singled home Fearday to make it 14-1.
In the other semifinal of the National Trail Conference Tournament, the No. 4 seeded Altamont Indians defeated the top-seeded North Clay Cardinals in extra innings.
There was nothing to separate the two teams after five, both going scoreless. But in the top of the sixth, AJ Kopplin drew a two-out walk. The Indians showed clutch hitting, with both Brayden Stuemke and Jared Hammer coming up with back-to-back doubles, respectively, scoring Kopplin and Stuemke.
But in the bottom of the inning, the Indians put a pair on base for Holden Clifton, who reached on an error that allowed Tyson Jones and Harmon Clifton to score and tie the game at two.
The score stayed tied at two until the Indians loaded the bases with a single from Mason Robinson while Stuemke and Hammer each being hit by a pitch.
A single from Kaden Eirhart drove in Robinson and Stuemke to take a 4-2 lead and got an extra run when Noah Teasley reached on an error that allowed Hammer to score.
The Indians will take on the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Friday at Paul Smith Field.
