The Saint Anthony Bulldogs fell in a tough battle against Breese Central High School on Wednesday night.
Bulldog’s head coach Cody Rincker decided to switch up the lineup by starting junior Jonathon Willenborg after Saint Anthony lost to Robinson on Monday night, which seemed to work at the start.
The Bulldogs came ready to compete, building up a 17-7 point lead by the end of the first quarter. They kept the lead through the second quarter and finished the first half leading 25-18.
However, Breese Central came out of halftime with some newfound energy and outscored the Bulldogs in the third quarter by two points. Saint Anthony also got into some foul trouble in the second half, ending the third quarter in the double bonus after Craig Croy got his fourth foul and Griffin Sehy and Jonathon Willenborg both picked up their third. This put the Bulldogs in a vulnerable position, only leading by five points, 42-37, to start the fourth quarter — which wound up being the most detrimental for the Bulldogs.
During the period, Breese Central took the lead for the first time all game.
Saint Anthony did put up a good fight and strong effort until the end, but Breese ultimately ended up on top, winning in a close contest, 53-50.
Senior Craig Croy (24 points) and Kyle Stewart (10 points) led the Bulldogs in scoring.
Saint Anthony returns to the court Friday at 7:30 against the Effingham Flaming Hearts in the Saint Anthony Thanksgiving Turkey Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.