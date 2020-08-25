The St. Anthony Bulldogs plated 16 runs Tuesday, half of them coming in the top of the fifth inning in a 16-0 win over the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City.
Leadoff hitter Kennan Walsh had an impressive afternoon, driving in a team-high three runs including a home run.
Kyle Stewart and Brody Niebrugge each drove in two runs.
Will Hoene, Eli Levitt, Max Koenig, Angelo Mendella, Eli Link, Josh Blanchette and Beau Adams each drove in runs for the Bulldogs.
Seth Hotze earned the win on the mound, not allowing a hit over three innings of work while striking out eight and walking two.
Blanchette and Brock Jansen each had a hitless inning of work on the mound, with Blanchette striking out two.
Altamont 9, South Central 6
The Altamont Indians scored in every inning except the bottom of the fifth Tuesday on their way to a 9-6 win over the South Central Cougars in the Indians’ season opener.
Wyatt Phillips had quite the afternoon, collecting three base hits while driving in a team-high four runs.
Zeke Rippetoe, Brayden Stuemke and Mason Robinson each drove in one.
Stuemke earned the win on the mound, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits over four innings while striking out one and walking two. Bradin Baucum earned the save, allowing one run while striking out three and walking three over three innings.
For the Cougars, Chase Dodson tripled and drove in a pair of runs. Beau Jolliff, Sebastian Cowger and Ethan Watwood each drove in one
North Clay 10, Dieterich 0 F/5
The North Clay Cardinals defeated the Dieterich Movin’ Maroons Tuesday 10-0 in five innings.
Bryton Griffy and Dakota Weidner each had good days at the plate, as each player drove in three runs.
Dakota Teague drove in two, while Donnie Zimmerman and Carson Burkett each drove in one.
Burkett earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out six and walking just one.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Dalton Will was 1-for-2 with a double, while Matthew Hunzinger singled.
Neoga 7, Brownstown/St. Elmo 3
The Neoga Indians used two-RBI days from Kaden Young and Isaac Walk to help defeat the bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo Tuesday.
Brady Reynolds, Adam Fearday and Quintin Richards each drove in one for the Indians.
Walk also earned the win on the mound, allowing just one hit; a home run to Wyatt Chandler while striking out four and walking two over 4 1/3 innings of work.
For the Bombers Chandler drove in a run on a single, while David Stine also drove in a run.
Golf
The St. Anthony boys golf team defeated Altamont Tuesday 159-185 at the Altamont Golf Co-op.
Jonathan Willenborg was the lowest score of the afternoon with a 36.
Lane Ludwig shot 40, Thomas Chojnicki shot 41, Charlie Wegman 42, and Michael Martelli and Aidan Tegeler each shot 47. Grant Nuxoll shot 50.
For Altamont, Kevin Hall shot 39, Tyler Stonecifer shot 42, Avery Jahraus shot 45, Sam Mathesis shot 59, Bryce Suckow shot 60. Alec Jahraus shot 68.
The St. Anthony girls golf team defeated the Altamont girls golf team 166-248.
Macey Ludwig shot 39, Ellie Wegman shot 40, Lauren Schwing shot 41, Morgan Schuette 46, Nina Hakman 47 and Reagan Westendorf 49.
For Altamont, Issy Hosick shot 55, Megan Williams 61, Olivia Eckhardt 68.
Tennis
TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL – 9, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL – 0,
Singles
No. 1 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Maggie Goetten, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Hannah Larson, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Emma Amaya, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 5-0 , -;
No. 4 – Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Lyla Long, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 5 – Kenna Koester, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Maci Mayhall, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 6 – Grace Schumacher, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Kaylie Hutton, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Maggie Goetten, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL – Hannah Larson, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL – Olivia Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Lyla Long, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL – Emma Amaya, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 – Julian Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL – Lauren Heuerman, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Maci Mayhall, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL – Clara Cox, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;
