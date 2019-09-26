The St. Anthony Bulldogs fell to the Newton Eagles Thursday in a home match, 6-0.
While the scoreboard wasn’t in the Bulldogs’ favor, head coach Martin Reyes thinks there are positives that can be extracted from the match.
“My kids don’t give up,” Reyes said. “We kept trying. The last touch, we had the opportunity to score, even though the game was out of hand.”
The Eagles use a never-ending, never-relenting attack, which led to a goal from Ross Farley just three minutes in.
“I think we played well,” said Newton head coach Matt Creadore. “We spread the service around as far as the assists go.”
At the 14-minute mark, Farley scored again to put his team up 2-0.
The Bulldogs had a difficult time mounting anything on the Eagles defense, forcing them to play defense for a majority of the half and not having anybody up field.
“We were defending more, so it made us bring our midfielders down,” Reyes said. “That didn’t create enough opportunities.
“But in the last 10 minutes, we switched up the formation and we were getting chances. That’s something we need to work on before the regionals.”
With the lead still at two and the first half winding down, Eli Weber joined the scoring action with a well-placed goal with six minutes remaining.
At the 15-minute mark in the second half, Weber doubled his total by netting his second of the day. Just two minutes later, Farley scored his third of the afternoon, completing the hat trick.
He proved he wasn’t done however, scoring a header with 11 minutes to go to put the finishing touches on the win.
After a team meeting Wednesday, Reyes says the team has three goals they’re looking to achieve before the playoffs come around.
“Number one, we’ve got to stay healthy,” Reyes said. “We’ve had a lot of people hurt. We also need to work on our defense while creating more opportunities.
“Newton’s offense is good, so it’s not just about the quantity of shots they get, but also about the quality. They had some goals where they just put the ball in the right place and there was nothing we could do.”
The loss drops the Bulldogs to 4-9-2 and await to find out their first round matchup for the regional round of the playoffs, which will be announced Friday afternoon. Newton, Teutopolis, Altamont and St. Anthony are all part of the Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) sectional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.