The St. Anthony Bulldogs used improved ball movement and player rotations to help defeat the Falcons of Faith Bible Christian Academy Thursday 4-2.
The Bulldogs had good early chances, using give-and-go tactics to play the ball from the middle, to out wide, to a cross back in the middle, but just couldn’t get the angle on the ensuing shot or header off the cross.
“That’s one of the big things we’ve been working on,” said St. Anthony head coach Martin Reyes. “After a couple of losses I thought we should’ve won, we had to scratch some of the stuff we were trying to do. We changed our formation to a 4-3-3. They’re starting to really move the ball better and understand the defensive positioning.
“We’re pretty excited about the result. We’re playing Centennial next, who is also a tough team.”
But the aggressiveness from the Bulldogs paid off offensively when they drew a penalty that was converted by Reilly Ashton to take a 1-0 lead at the 17-minute mark.
However, the Falcons were able to even the score at the 25-minute mark when Jamison Blazich outran the defense to get the Falcons on the board.
At the 25-minute mark, the Bulldogs were able to re-take the lead off a header from Ashton to make the score 2-1 in favor of the Bulldogs.
They were able to end the half perfectly, with Jack Elder dribbling down the left side, beating his defender one-on-one, but it back to the middle to perfectly place the ball in the weak side corner of the net to go up 3-1 into halftime.
“We’re creating a lot more chances,” Reyes said. “One of the problems we were having was that we were doing very well defending, but we weren’t creating opportunities off of it. Now, it’s a little more physical. Whenever we have the ball is the best defense we can play.”
However, the Falcons were able to draw within one when Blazich netted his second goal of the afternoon.
The two teams played even for much of the remainder of the half, with the Falcons shifting more players into the St. Anthony part of the field, but the Bulldogs responded well, clearing the ball in any dangerous situations.
With the Falcons on full attack, that opened up a counter attack possibility for the Bulldogs, which was converted by Luke Swingler to go up 4-2 in the final 45 seconds of the match to secure the win.
“Part of soccer is to build a chemistry,” Reyes said. “As we’ve been playing, they’re starting to trust each other and trying to understand the assignments.
“Grace [Hakman] has been an amazing defender. She’s little but she’s tough. She can handle the ball well. She’s able to see the ball and is very physical.”
Up next, the Bulldogs will had to Champaign to take on Centennial before returning home Tuesday for a senior night match against Christ Our Rock.
