On a blistering afternoon, St. Anthony golf celebrated senior night with a nine-hole win over Flora 163-204.
The two teams played nine holes rather than the traditional 18.
The senior class of Darin Hutchison, Luke Flaig, Jayden Rios, and Ryan Schultz finished the day within three holes of each other.bunched up with a 44, 42, 44, and 41 respectively.
Hutchison shot a 44 while paired with Flaig.
“Darin has been a mainstay on the team,” St. Anthony boys golf coach Phil Zaccari said. “He shot a solid 44 today. He would tell you that it could be better.”
Flaig shot a 42 on the nine-hole match.
“He plays an awesome fifteen holes, but three bite him,” said Zaccari said. “ He played conservative today more than normal because he tweaked his back at Robinson.”
Zaccari said it’s helped his short game while he tries to protect his back.
Rios hit the ball long again today shooting a 41.
“He hits the ball so far we have to him to back off,” Zaccari said. “We try to get him to be more controlled. His long game is awesome.”
Zaccari noted that Rios played solid except for the last hole trying to take a risk on his drive.
“He turned a 9 into a 7,” Zaccari said.
Schultz, who had a rough start to the day with taking his first drive in the brush and bogeying hole nine, rebounded with the second lowest individual score with a 41.
“It takes Ryan a little while to get going,” Zaccari said. “He fought back today.”
Zaccari noted he’s stepped out of his brother’s shadow.
“It’s his time to shine. He’s the most natural golfer on the team,” he said, “ He’s a little inconsistent but he’s been our low man.”
Freshman Johnathan Willenborg led all golfers with a 38.
“As a freshman that’s good,” Zaccari said. “That will give him confidence.”
Sophomore Thomas Chojnicki shot 42, and freshmen Michael Martelli and Aidan Tegeler both shot 58.
St. Anthony will be hosting the Class 1A boys golf regionals in less than a month and believes the course favors his team.
“Our country club is not an easy course,” Zaccari said.
