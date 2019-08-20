Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.