The St. Anthony Bulldogs golf team had another solid outing Tuesday at the Raider/Redbird Invitational, placing fifth with a team score of 318.
Jayden Rios and Luke Flaig paced the team by each earning a 78. Rios shot a 40 on the front nine and a 38 on the back. Flaig shot 36 on the front nine and 42 on the back nine. Thomas Chojnicki was close behind with a 79(39,40). Jonathan Willenborg shot an 83(43,40).
Peoria Notre Dame placed first with a 300, Macomb and Normal University High School tied for second with a 304. Bloomington finished one spot ahead of the Bulldogs with a 318, larger schools including Champaign Central, Lincoln and Mt. Zion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.