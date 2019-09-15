The St. Anthony Bulldogs boys golf team earned a top 10 finish at the Mattoon Invitational Friday and Saturday with a score of 652 for tenth overall.
Jayden Rios shot a 158, 76 on Friday and 82 on Saturday. Luke Flaig shot a 164, 81 on Friday and 83 Saturday. Michael Martelli shot a 163, an 85 Friday and a 78 Saturday. Ryan Schultz shot a 167, 83 Friday, 84 Saturday.
Effingham placed twenty-seventh and shot a 717. Tate Niebrugge shot a 167, 86 on Friday and 81 Saturday. Aiden Beck shot a 174, 98 on Friday and improved to a team-best 76 on Saturday. Austin Waldoff shot 187, 99 on Friday and 88 on Saturday. Ben Donsbach shot 189, 104 Friday, 85 Saturday.
Teutopolis shot 853. Drew Kerner shot 191, Zach Ruholl shot 213, Andy Niebrugge shot 218, and Gabe Schlink shot 132.
Hillsboro placed first with a score of 612, Pekin second with 619, Quincy-Notre Dame 620, Edwardsfille 621, Normal University High School 625, Normal Community High School 628, Sacred Heart-Griffin seventh 645, Champaign Central 647, Bloomington High School 651.
Teutopolis 10, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 0
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes crushed Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond Saturday to improve to 7-2 on the year.
Jack Poelker, Derek Deters and Linus Tanneryd each netted two. Alessio Bucciarelli, Alex Deters and Kaleb Bannick each scored one. AL/AH scored an own goal.
Carlyle 3, Altamont 2
The Altamont Indians fell to Carlyle Friday. 3-2.
The Indians had lost to Carlyle earlier in the season 6-3.
Noah Klimpel scored and Donovon Delaney converted on a penalty kick for the Indians in the first half.
On Saturday, they fell to Effingham 8-0.
“From the very beginning we cleaned up our play and our ball movement was finally becoming what we have been striving for,” said Effingham head coach Weston Peno. “We controlled the field and communicated well. This translated in clean and effective defending, and smart, purposeful goals.”
“Seeing the way they plated Saturday was like watching a brand new team. I am very proud of all the work my players are putting into the game and it is showing a clear payoff.”
Tucker Moeller had three goals, Osvaldo Angel also had three goals, Bryan Angel had one goal, and Armando Estrada had goal. Brandon Duncan had 1 save. Jeridyn Thomas also had a clutch save, as Brandon had punched the ball out, Altamont had a really nice crash and sent it right back to the goal, Jeridyn reacted quickly and got a foot on the ball last second, clearing what would have been a goal.
Teutopolis competed at the Mattoon Invitational tennis tournament Saturday.
“As a team, we placed second overall behind Robinson High School,” said Teutopolis head coach Allison Vogt. “Our No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams were both champions of their individual brackets. Our No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 singles all tied for fifth place in their brackets.”
Singles
No. 1 – Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Ashley Mills, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-2, 7-5, -;
No. 1 – Eva Richardson, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL def. Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-2, -;
No. 1 – Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Alexis Mallory, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL, 8-0, -, -;
No. 1 – Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Alishba Zahoor, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-2, -, -;
No. 2 – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Anna Brunner, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 2 – Kaitlyn Banning, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8;
No. 2 – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Jocelyn Vanmatre, RICHLAND COUNTY, 8-1, -, -;
No. 2 – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Nora Kelley, ST THOMAS MORE, 8-4, -, -;
No. 3 – Maggie Vavrik, ST THOMAS MORE def. Kenna Koester, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-3, -;
No. 3 – Kenna Koester, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Ariel Rubin, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 8-0, -, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Baker – Michelle Roberts, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Alysha Clements – Lucy List, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-2, -;
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Maddy Swisher – Noelle Schacht, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-2, 6-2, -;
No. 2 – Isabelle Hemmen – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Lanie Butler – Regan Shumway, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 2 – Isabelle Hemmen – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Audrey Horn – Becca Hege, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-0, 6-1, -;
No. 1 – Isabelle Hemmen – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Stevee Walker – Ella Dorfmueller, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-2, -;
St. Anthony also competed at the event.
Singles
No. 1 – Krithi Kandury, UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Reese Jones, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 1 – L Criveau, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL def. Reese Jones, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-3, -;
No. 2 – Ali Adams, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Ary Pulcher, MORTON HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6, 6-1, 10-7;
No. 2 – Catherine Hewawissa, DOWNERS GROVE SOUTH def. Ali Adams, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 5-7, 6-4, 4-10;
No. 2 – Katherine Keller, BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC def. Ali Adams, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-0, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Emily Kettering – Madeline Gentry, NORMAL COMMUNITY WEST HIGH SCHOOL def. Allison Kowalke – Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-3, -;
No. 1 – Allison Kowalke – Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Sydney Cochrane – Brooke Sholem, CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 1 – Allison Kowalke – Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Maggie Kraft – Brooke Martin, UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-1, -;
No. 1 – Allison Kowalke – Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Maddie Saenz – Nikki Lowe, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, 7-5, 6-1, -;
No. 2 – Maggie Ames – Lily Kanski, BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC def. Caroline Mcdevitt – Peyton Sehy, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-1, 8-0;
No. 2 – Caroline Mcdevitt – Peyton Sehy, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Ava Towne – Josie Hotsinpiller, DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6, 6-1, -;
No. 2 – Caroline Mcdevitt – Peyton Sehy, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Ashley Rentner – Amanda Wiggins, DOWNERS GROVE SOUTH, 6-4, 6-2, -;
No. 2 – Maggie Waller – Alexa Kolesiak, DUNLAP HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Mcdevitt – Peyton Sehy, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 6-2, -;
No. 3 – Lexi Hartweg – Anusha Nadkarni, BLOOMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL def. Karen Canales-gonzalez – Sharon Dong, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-1, -;
No. 3 – Lauren Shillo – Kedzie Griffin, DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL def. Sharon Dong – Karen Canales-gonzalez, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 7-6, -;
Effingham High School also competed at the Mattoon Invitational tennis tournament Saturday.
Singles
No. 1 – Chloe Aden, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Alexis Mallory, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-1, -;
No. 1 – Sarah Staller, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Chloe Aden, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 1 – Ashley Mills, ST THOMAS MORE def. Chloe Aden, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 8-4, -, -;
No. 1 – Chloe Grasl, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Clare Waymoth, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-3, -;
No. 1 – Abigail Atwood, RICHLAND COUNTY def. Clare Waymoth, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 8-1, -, -;
No. 2 – Kaitlyn Banning, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Abby Kyle, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-2, -;
No. 2 – Anna Brunner, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL def. Abby Kyle, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 8-2, -, -;
No. 2 – Meleah Hackett, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL def. Jackeline Garcia, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-1, -;
No. 2 – Nora Kelley, ST THOMAS MORE def. Jackeline Garcia, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 8-2, -, -;
No. 3 – Lauren Pierson, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Gracie Helms, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6 (4), 6-4, -;
No. 3 – Lisa Henry, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Lauren Pierson, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-1, -;
No. 3 – Mikaela Inskeep, RICHLAND COUNTY def. Ariel Rubin, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 6-3, -;
No. 3 – Kenna Koester, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Ariel Rubin, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 8-0, -, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Emily Sherwood – Emma Mason, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL def. Riley Arend – Riley Seachrist, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 15-13;
No. 1 – Hallie Niemerg – Caroline Davis, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Riley Arend – Riley Seachrist, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 1-1, -, – Retired;
No. 1 – Alysha Clements – Lucy List, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Gracie Kroenlein – Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-0, -;
No. 1 – Emily Sherwood – Emma Mason, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL def. Gracie Kroenlein – Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 8-1, -, -;
No. 2 – Audrey Horn – Becca Hege, ST THOMAS MORE def. Lydia Kull – Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 1-6, 6-4, 10-8;
No. 2 – Lydia Kull – Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Hannah Larson – Maggie Goetten, CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL, 8-6, -, -;
No. 2 – Lydia Kull – Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Kambelle Ashmore – Destanee Garza, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 8-4, -, -;
No. 2 – Lydia Kull – Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Amilynn Zellers – Carly Zachary, CASEY-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL, 8-3, -, -;
No. 2 – Paige Steber – Kiersen Brach, RICHLAND COUNTY def. Courtney Beck – Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-3, -;
No. 2 – Courtney Beck – Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Allison Bradford – Audrey Bradford, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL, 8-7 (3), -, -;
No. 2 – Courtney Beck – Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Lanie Butler – Regan Shumway, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 8-1, -, -;
