The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a two-goal effort from Luke Swingler to earn a 4-0 win over Christ Our Rock Lutheran on the team’s senior night Tuesday.
“It was great to get the win,” said St. Anthony head coach Martin Reyes. “I told the kids I was really proud of them and how we’ve been playing.”
Playing with seven players on the defense, Christ Our Rock was determined not to give anything up through the middle. But that played into the Bulldogs’ strengths, forcing them to play the ball outside and cross the ball in.
“[CORL] had no midfielders. We started using the middle on the crosses and everything kind of came together. We wanted to get better on defense and I think we have. We wanted to use the corners and we did.”
Just eight minutes in, that tactic paid off with Swingler earning a goal off a cross to get on the board at 1-0.
Having so many players on the defense for the Silver Stallions, attacking chances were sparse, but Adam Brandenburger did well at chasing down some long passes and helping avert danger much of the day.
In the twentieth minute, Reilly Ashton scored on a shot from over 25 yards out to double the lead.
With eight minutes remaining in the half, Swingler scored his second goal of the afternoon on a header from the far post off a cross on a corner.
“Luke Swingler did really well even though we had him playing out of position,” Reyes said. “He normally plays forward up, but we wanted to put [Will] up with opportunities on goal.”
Seven minutes in to the second half, Jack Elder scored to go up 4-0.
With 18 minutes to go, the St. Anthony forward ran into the keeper while attempting to pick the ball up. The St. Anthony player was assessed a yellow card.
But for head coach Gren D’Sousa, that wasn’t good enough. D’Sousa yelled an expletive at the referee who assessed the foul after stating the Bulldogs were up 4-0. Right after holding up the yellow for the St. Anthony player for the foul, he held up a red card for the coach, ejecting him from the game.
The game was paused until the coach left the grounds. But D’Sousa stayed leaning over the fence, with one of the players taking his side. He told his players they were leaving. But the players wanted to finish the game.
However, according to IHSA rules, they need a certified adult on the sideline for play to continue. Instead of ending the game, St. Anthony Athletic Director Kevin Palmer sat on the Silver Stallions’ side, allowing both teams to play out the final 18 minutes.
Up next, the Bulldogs will host Vandalia in the IHSA Class 1A St. Anthony regional quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Friday.
“My goal for the last four games was to win three out of the four, and we did,” Reyes said. “One of the objectives I had for the years was to score more goals, and we did. We wanted to win more regular season games, and we did.
“I’m hoping to continue this against Vandalia. We’re definitely going to continue to build upon our passing. This is the kind of type of soccer we want to play.”
